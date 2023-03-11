'No exercise, no diet, no surgeries': Moira de la Torre shares health journey

Moira dela Torre opens up about her health journey in her social media post on March 10, 2023. The singer shared that she was cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance and infertility.

(Trigger warning)

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre bared how she lost 60 lbs in one year and a month, as well as being cleared of Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance and infertility in her Instagram post yesterday.

The singer posted a photo of her leaner physique in matching green gym clothes. The post also contains her workout video, a past solo photo with her full figure, and her before-and-after shot on separate shows.

"One year and a month apart — from 180 lbs to 120 lbs — 60 lbs lighter and cleared of Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after two years of being declared to be? No exercise, no diet, no surgeries," she wrote in her caption.

She said she "secretly became bulimic for two years" back in 2020, a condition that left her "struggling mentally and physically."

Her health condition took a better turn when she met Dr. Sheree Bondoc, a certified fellow in metabolic, nutritional and functional medicine the year after. It was an online meeting courtesy of broadcast host Karen Davila after the singer's interview with the latter.

"That's when she started working on my hormones and forever changed my life for the better," Moira said.

She revealed that she took a hormone test that showed how it created her health issues, such as stress, depression and "misdiagnosed" PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition that affects women of childbearing age that leaves them incapable of ovulating and developing small cysts on their ovaries.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder caused by the immune system attacking healthy tissues. This leads to the death of the thyroid's hormone-producing cells and usually results in a decline in hormone production (hypothyroidism).

"I've been known to be someone whose weight fluctuated a lot — and I'd get conscious, not really because of my physical appearance but moreso because of how I felt internally. I always felt uncomfortable and unable to function at my best. So when we got to the real root of all the misalignment, she knew exactly which supplements to give me and the rest is history," the singer said.

Moira revealed that it was her first time in two or three years that she went to the gym.

"I have been on tour for almost a month now and usually, I'd get sick easily — but even with weather changes, jetlag, and lack of rest, I think it was the first time I ever felt fully present and completely enjoyed every moment of my season with the people I'm so blessed to be surrounded with. Mentally, I've never felt so alive. I felt 100% and felt so happy doing what I love, especially being able to do it well," she shared.

She ended her post by thanking her doctor for changing her life.

