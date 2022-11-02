Kate Middleton pregnant with baby no. 4 â€” report

Kate Middleton pregnant with baby no. 4 — report

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and his wife, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greet members of the public following a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales on September 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her fourth child.

In a report by International Business Times, an insider claimed that Kate and husband Prince William had told about the pregnancy to Queen Elizabeth II before she died last September.

“There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them," the insider claimed.

"They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones," it added.

USMagazine.com reportedly said that Kate really wanted a fourth kid.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

The royal couple are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

