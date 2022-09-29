Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in first visit as new Princess of Wales

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greet members of the public following a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales on September 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales, wherein Middleton's clothing choice evoked the memory of her husband's late mother Princess Diana.

Prince William and his wife assumed their new royal titles following the ascencion of William's father Charles to the British throne — before Kate, Diana was the last person to be titled the Princess of Wales.

During the royal's couple visit to Wales, Kate sported a Welsh red coat that was reminiscent of the same red coat that Diana wore during her first official visit bearing the Princess of Wales title.

Even more of a coincidence, Kate's red coat was a Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat from LK Bennett, Spencer being Diana's surname before she married Charles.

William and Kate's visit to Wales — where the couple resided, specifically in Anglesey, before taking on royal duties — was their first public engagement since the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, William's grandmother.

According to archives by Tatler magazine, William was the first royal to live in Wales since Henry VII in the 1400s.

William is next in line for the British throne, hence why the title of Prince of Wales was passed from Charles — who held the title for 64 years — to him, and will likely pass on to his eldest son George.

