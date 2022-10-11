Are you ‘Maskegenic’? Doctors warn of filters’ impact on mental health, self-worth

Elizaveta Kozlova poses during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Do you find yourself a “maskegenic,” or as psychologist Dr. Edgardo Juan Tolentino Jr. described, “maganda lang pala kapag naka-mask”?

But face masks are not the only ones that can impact a person’s confidence and perception of self, said Tolentino, presidential appointee as Department of Health’s Mental Health Department chair and former Philippine Psychiatric Association president.

At a recent panel discussion held by Merz Aesthetics in Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City, dermatologist Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas said that even technological masks, such as photo filters, have affected people’s physical and psychological well-being.

“Filters pressure people to look the same in person as they do on social media – especially the glass look – the poreless look,” Vitas shared her observation from her own experience and clients.

“But you have to accept that we need pores, we can’t survive without pores. Even actors, they do have pores… Being beautiful doesn’t mean the absence of all these things.”

Tolentino backed Dr. Vitas’ assertion.

“Data is actually showing us that social media could be good and bad. Sadly, that has become the model for some people that I should look this way, particularly the younger people,” he said.

He added that studies show that Snapchat and Instagram, in particular, contribute to people’s perception of not feeling good about themselves and body dysmorphic disorder among young people.

“Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others. People of any age can have BDD, but it's most common in teenagers and young adults. It affects both men and women,” the United Kingdom’s National Health Service defines BDD.

According to Tolentino, as technology advances to become more high-definition to show pores and flaws, this creates more pressure on people.

To help people have a better view of themselves in and out of social media, Tolentino and Vitas proposed the following solutions:

‘Real’ people should be made role models

Instead of celebrities just showing their best foot forward, or influencers chosen merely for their follower count, Dr. Tolentino highlighted the importance of showing people, even celebrities’, humanity in advertisements to encourage other people, especially the young ones, to be more open in talking about and finding solutions to their problems and insecurities.

“Indeed, you have to look real in and out of (social media)… Media has a big role, particularly social media, to actually present models who are real, too. And in fact, it’s okay.”

Tolentino is glad that more and more advertisements are now tapping “normal people” as brand endorsers.

Be responsible on social media

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared at the same panel discussion that as a celebrity, she makes sure she is responsible with her social media posts. She also shunned using filters because she doesn’t want other girls to feel bad about how they look.

“Nakikita ko ‘yung comments na natutuwa sila when they see the little fat in there, the little stretchmarks. It tells them that I’m struggling, working on to be my best. They want the real you and I feel that responsibility of being a beauty queen but also, being a real person,” she said.

Related: World Mental Health Day: Pia Wurtzbach admits seeking professional help for ‘Impostor Syndrome’

Body neutrality

“Part of body positivity is accepting who you are in every angle – dapat walang good angle, dapat maganda ako sa lahat. Dapat aminin mo ‘yun, angkinin mo ‘yun!” Wurtzbach implied.

But instead of “body positivity,” Tolentino vouched for “body neutrality.”

“(It’s) great if you love yourself, but if you’re not happy with your body, then it’s also fine,” he explained the ethos behind “body neutrality.”

“Even if you have flabs, it allows you to do your work, be stronger than the other person, so be positive about the functionality of your body.”

Make self-care a commitment

Pia espoused the value of learning ways to make ourselves beautiful inside-out. In her case, it is a healthy lifestyle.

“A routine that I follow wherever I am, especially for those times I feel like I’m off-balance, so I need to keep myself active,” shared the beauty queen, who is now training for a marathon.

“I found that kahit a long walk lang really helps – release that extra energy by just walking out, just move. It’s easier said than done because there are days na gusto mo na lang humilata, ‘di na lang gumalaw. I always thank myself after. I always go, ‘Buti na lang ginawa ko ‘to,’ because it feels so good!” she assured.

“There’s no shortcut to beauty but totoo pala ‘yung mga tinuro nila sa’tin nu’ng mga bata pa tayo, that it’s really the basics that work – keeping yourself active; right and balanced diet – alam naman natin ‘yung mga bawal sa hindi… and then drinking lots of water, which I myself have to consistently keep myself up… I wish I have a magic formula but just having a routine that works for your body and being consistent with it. And what works for me, might not work for you. So it’s really so personal. Self-care is so personal.”

Her other way of unmasking her true self and feelings is through daily reflection.

“At the end of the day, no matter how busy my schedule is, I always have some alone time… Reflecting on what I’ve done for the day, thinking about what I’m going to do for tomorrow. It’s kinda like my moment to realign, reset, reaffirm myself. I’m not doing anything in particular, I’m just drawing. Sometimes, I’m alone in the computer. Just having that ‘me time’ really helps.”

Vitas and Tolentino affirmed that self-care is key to mental health.

“The pandemic taught people to do more self-care,” said Dr. Gail. “Me-time makes you feel good – even just 30 minutes in the bathroom, if you’re feeling down, and seeking to have the best version of yourself. Skincare is a relationship.”

Self-care is not vanity, but rather, having a good work-life balance, Vitas stressed.

“A lot of people do a lot of things for other people. I think it’s time to do things for yourself,” she avered.

Tolentino agreed, saying: “Wanting to be happy and beautiful shouldn’t have any guilt.”

“You should embrace it, we should embrace ourselves, how you look, how you perform, because if you do not take care of ourselves, who else will?”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

RELATED: World Mental Health Day: 4 mental health red flags, solutions from DOH Mental Health chair