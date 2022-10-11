World Mental Health Day: 4 mental health red flags, solutions from DOH Mental Health chair

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (left) listens as Dr. Edgardo Juan Tolentino Jr., Department of Health’s Mental Health Department Chair and former Philippine Psychiatric Association President, talks about anxiety and depression at Pia's recent relaunch as new Ultherapy brand ambassador in Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Like sugar, depression is bad for the health and comes in many names, including depressive disorder, clinical depression and genetic depression. But unlike sugar that is in shortage nowadays, depression is increasing, said Dr. Edgardo Juan Tolentino Jr., Department of Health’s Mental Health Department chair and former Philippine Psychiatric Association president.

“There was really an increase,” Tolentino warned at a recent media launch held by Merz Aesthetics in Taguig City. “Even in the Philippines, our data showed that from a previous, let’s say 19 to 20%, it (depression) jumped up to somewhere from 30 to 70% na. It was really that high.”

According to him, the culprits behind depression’s upsurge worldwide are the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting lockdowns and quarantines.

“Mind you, also, both quarantine and isolation worldwide showed that it was in fact the perfect storm for suicidality,” he added.

Particularly vulnerable to depression are young people or “Gen Z’s” and women 40 and below, said the psychologist who specializes in Adult Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, Employee Assistance Programs, Mental Health Policy and Program Development, among others.

“(Take) note that during the pandemic, it’s mostly women that were affected the most and women, more or less, in the 40 age group and below. Why is that? For one thing, women are superheroes (and) yet, you perform so many roles. You’re a mom. You work during the quarantine and lockdowns. You are the ones managing the home every day. And you were working from home and you are also managing the online schooling of the kids… You merged your workplace, your school place into your supposed sanctuary, your home. So this was such a difficult situation.”

Depression continues to rise among the young ones, he said, because of the anxiety and stress brought about by all these changes during the pandemic. His biggest worry is that because the pandemic has been spanning for years, the sadness that the younger generation is feeling during the pandemic might become permanent or their “new normal.”

“At one point or another, because of isolation, you can’t see your friends and all that, we felt sad, and it was normal. Anyone who goes through any setbacks, separation… And you don’t have resources to cope with the demands during the course of the pandemic, may lead to sadness as a normal human emotion.”

Act fast if you see these depression symptoms:

1. If your sadness does not disappear even if solutions to your problems come.

As Tolentino explained, “You should be over it (your problem) especially as soon as you obtain the resources, which are protective factors versus the demands, which are considered the risk factors – just wade it out until the demands get lower and hopefully, work on increasing the protective factors.”

2. If you did not get better and anxiety even gets worse over a period of at least two weeks.

“We should be able to adapt within two weeks – if not, it’s a red flag,” Tolentino stressed.

3. If your anxiety is already debilitating.

“The difference between normal and pathologic depression is functionality. When it (anxiety) impairs you – you’re not getting out of bed for days, not eating, and actually, if it worsens your performance in school or work, even social – you don’t want to see anyone (then that’s a sign of depression),” Tolentino expounded.

4. When there are negative ways of coping including the use of substances.

“Not only drugs, but even increase in alcohol, sleeping pills,” the psychologist warned.

Tips for depression prevention:

1. Deal with the here and now.

To start having peace of mind, deal with things one at a time.

“If we put that altogether, the past, the future, the present, (it’s) too much burden! You can’t handle and in fact, it’s called ‘mindfulness.’ Just focus on the here and now. Because that I can control. I cannot anymore control what happened in the past or what’s going to happen in the future, especially in the context of the pandemic,” Tolentino advised.

2. Continue connecting with people

According to Tolentino, while it is good if you can fight your battles independently, it is even better if you can fight them with someone, whether it is a friend, a loved one, and/or God.

“Building resilience is all about not just helping others, but also when the time comes, it’s okay to ask help.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

