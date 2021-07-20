







































































 




   

   









Kaila Estrada: Working out should not feel like a chore
                           WELL-BEING - Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit (The Philippine Star) - July 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Good looks and acting skills run in the veins of Kaila Estrada, one of the beautiful children of Janice de Belen and John Estrada. The 25-year-old model and content creator recently signed a management contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.



With her fresh face and fun personality and style, it’s no surprise that Kaila has won the hearts of over 100,00 fans on Instagram. As an aspiring actress, she is currently working on a TV show called Viral, which will be out in the last quarter of this year. “It’s my first TV show and I’m really excited about it,” Kaila shares.



Kaila has definitely made a name for herself in the modeling industry, with her career highlights, including being an SM Youth brand ambassador and working with brands like Coca Cola, Cadbury, PH Care, and Viva Water, among others.



Nowadays, it’s so important to have a strong immune system. It isn’t easy to juggle social media work, filming a new show, and modeling. It takes a lot of stamina and energy to power through those long working days and still look as fresh as Kaila does.



We were curious to find out more about her fitness and diet regimen so that we could also have some of that energy. We’re all adjusting as best we can, and more and more people are recognizing that health and fitness really need to be a priority, even over business and leisure. (Just think of all the establishments that have to close down due to the lockdown and all the loved ones and acquaintances we’ve lost.)



Read on to find out Kaila’s fitness routine, eating habits, and how they have changed over the past few months. She also shares her thoughts on vaccination and changes to expect in the new normal.






The Philippine STAR: How do you stay physically fit and healthy?



Kaila Estrada: I try my best to work out three to five times a week. In terms of diet, I’m not following a strict plan at the moment. I like to balance it out and eat whatever I want but also what’s good for me. I take vitamins and I try to eat more fruits and vegetables every so often.



How has your fitness routine changed during the pandemic?



Well, I haven’t been able to go to a gym in months also, I’m too scared so I invested in some equipment and I work out at home. I usually search for workouts online or on YouTube and it’s been really helpful because there are so many to choose from. I enjoy exploring different kinds of workouts and it has become something I really enjoy. I believe that finding a workout you enjoy is important because you’ll be more consistent and it won’t feel like a chore.



How are your eating habits?



I love food so I don’t want to restrict myself too much. I just make sure I eat fruits and vegetables once in a while and take vitamins to strengthen my immune system. Also, staying active is therapeutic for me, it helps me mentally as well.



How do you manage your stress levels and mental health?



It has been difficult to deal with the anxiety that our current situation brings, but it helps to have a support system and knowing that I’m not alone in this. Also, keeping myself busy and taking up hobbies help me cope.



Have you been vaccinated? Why or why not? Can you describe the experience?



Yes, my family and I have been vaccinated and I’m very happy. It gives a sense of security knowing that we are more protected from the virus and I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they get the chance.



Will you resume any fitness activities after being vaccinated?



Yes! I have remained active since I got vaccinated and I’m pretty much just doing the things I normally do.  However, it does not prevent us from getting infected, so we still need to be careful and take all the necessary precautions.



* * *



Post me a note at mylenedayrit@gmail.com.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

