What is renal disease? A walk through ex-Pres. Aquino's 'silent battle'
                           Charlie Mae Perez (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 5:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Manila, Philippines — Former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III died in his sleep yesterday morning, and her sisters confirmed that it was due to “renal failure secondary to diabetes.”



“It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno ‘Noynoy’ S. Aquino III, died peacefully in his sleep. His death certificate pronounced him dead at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes,” Pinky Aquino-Abellada, Noynoy’s sister, read the family’s official statement.

   
   


“I want you to know the truth – so he is not okay. I am not at liberty to say what is wrong with him, because it is up to him. I just ask to please – please include him in your prayers, because he needs strength,” said Kris Aquino, youngest sister of the former president, on the reason for his absence during their father’s 36th anniversary last August 2019. 



The former president went through a silent battle against End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) until the last second of his life.



According to Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), ESRD or kidney failure is the “advanced state” of chronic kidney disease, wherein the kidneys no longer function well to meet the body’s needs.



Causes of renal failure



Aquino underwent dialysis three times a week for his diabetes for at least five months. 



According to American Kidney Fund, diabetes is the most common cause of ESRD, and other problems that can cause renal failure include:



    
	
  • Autoimmune diseases (e.g. rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus).
    • 
	
  • Genetic diseases, such as polycystic kidney disease.
    • 
	
  • Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder that causes the body to pass too much protein in urine.
    • 
	
  • Urinary tract problems, which happens when bacteria infects the urinary tract.
    • 




Renal failure symptoms



Last November 2012, Malacañang declared that Aquino would not quit smoking, because it was the “one thing that takes (out) his stress."



Aquino’s stress reliever might be one of the reasons that his renal disease progressed more quickly to ESRD, as tobacco use is one of its risk factors. 



The former president had frequent dry cough and shortness of breath, every time he gave a speech during his administration. 



He also said that he had been losing weight, appetite and energy in his interview with Rappler.



Aquino’s condition was among the symptoms of renal failure, and others might include:



    
	
  • Nausea
    • 
	
  • Vomiting
    • 
	
  • Sleep problems
    • 
	
  • Swelling of feet and ankles
    • 
	
  • Muscle cramps
    • 
	
  • Chest pain due to fluid buildup around the lining of the heart is also one of the symptoms, and Aquino underwent angioplasty, a procedure that opens a clogged heart artery, last May 2021.
    • 




When a person has an ESRD, he needs a dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.



RELATED: 'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

When a person has an ESRD, they need a dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.

                                                         


      

         

            
