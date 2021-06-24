'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Benigno Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, after having been “in and out” of the hospital for more than a year, the family announced.

“It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno ‘Noynoy’ S. Aquino III, died peacefully in his sleep. His death certificate pronounced him dead at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes,” Pinky Aquino-Abellada, Noynoy’s sister, read the family’s official statement at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

News broke out early Thursday morning that the former president was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. Multiple sources had confirmed that Aquino had passed away.

Pinky, who was with their other sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee and Kris Aquino, also noted that his brother was a private person who had always preferred not to be given special attention. “Even before the pandemic, he had been going in and out of the hospital,” she added in Filipino.

The family thanked the former chief executive’s medical team, whom they said had helped him became comfortable and afforded him of “true respect by valuing and protecting his privacy.”

Pinky also extended the family’s gratitude to Aquino’s friends and the voters who elected their brother to the House of Representatives, Senate and eventually to presidency.

“To the 15.2 million who trusted him in 2010 and gave him the biggest tribute that may be given to any Filipino, us sisters will forever thank you,” she added.

Pinky ended the family’s statement with a message to their brother: “Mission accomplished ka, Noy, be happy now with Dad and Mom. We love you and we are so blessed to have had the privilege to have had you as our brother we will miss you forever.”

No other details have been given on the burial and interment of the late president.