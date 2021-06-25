Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic worship music group Bukas Palad Music Ministry released a tribute video for President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III with the song "Pauwi Na" on June 25.

Aquino died on June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61 and was the 15th president of the Philippines.

The tribute video contains clips of the former president during his last days in office in 2016.

Written by Fr. Manoling Francisco and with musical arrangement by Palan Reyes, "Pauwi Na" is part of Bukas Palad's 2007 album "Hindi Kita Malilimutan."

Since it was premiered yesterday, the song's music video garnered 43,292 views as of press time and was shared in different Viber groups.

Likewise, yellow lights cloak the facade of the Cultural Center of the Philippines as the nation mourns the passing of former Pres. Aquino. The Center, along with its community of artists, creatives and production staff, expresses thoughts of comfort and condolences to the grieving family, and to the Filipino nation.

The CCP pauses its Pride Lighting event to pay tribute to and honor the departed 15th President of the Philippines. The Main Building lights up in yellow, the symbol for freedom from dictatorship and reinstating democratic institutions, until June 25, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In 2016, PNoy conferred the National Artists Awards, the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts, to nine distinguished Filipino artists, namely: Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, visual arts (posthumous); Manuel Conde, film (posthumous); Lazaro Francisco, literature (posthumous); Cirilo Bautista, literature; Francisco Coching, visual arts (posthumous); Francisco Feliciano, music (posthumous); Alicia G. Reyes, dance; Ramon Santos, music; and Jose Maria Zaragoza, architecture (posthumous).

It was also during his administration that the second edition of the CCP "Encyclopedia of Philippine Art" was green-lighted.

