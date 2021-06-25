







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution
President Benigno Aquino III, accompanied by Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Hernando Iriberri, troops the line during the send-off ceremonies at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal II in Pasay City on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 for his for his three-state European trip. 
Malacañang Photo Bureau/Benhur Arcayan

                     

                        

                           
Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 4:14pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Catholic worship music group Bukas Palad Music Ministry released a tribute video for President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III with the song "Pauwi Na" on June 25.



Aquino died on June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61 and was the 15th president of the Philippines.



The tribute video contains clips of the former president during his last days in office in 2016.



Written by Fr. Manoling Francisco and with musical arrangement by Palan Reyes, "Pauwi Na" is part of Bukas Palad's 2007 album "Hindi Kita Malilimutan."



 






 



Since it was premiered yesterday, the song's music video garnered 43,292 views as of press time and was shared in different Viber groups.



Likewise, yellow lights cloak the facade of the Cultural Center of the Philippines as the nation mourns the passing of former Pres. Aquino. The Center, along with its community of artists, creatives and production staff, expresses thoughts of comfort and condolences to the grieving family, and to the Filipino nation.



The CCP pauses its Pride Lighting event to pay tribute to and honor the departed 15th President of the Philippines. The Main Building lights up in yellow, the symbol for freedom from dictatorship and reinstating democratic institutions, until June 25, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 



In 2016, PNoy conferred the National Artists Awards, the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts, to nine distinguished Filipino artists, namely: Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, visual arts (posthumous); Manuel Conde, film (posthumous); Lazaro Francisco, literature (posthumous); Cirilo Bautista, literature; Francisco Coching, visual arts (posthumous); Francisco Feliciano, music (posthumous); Alicia G. Reyes, dance; Ramon Santos, music; and Jose Maria Zaragoza, architecture (posthumous).



It was also during his administration that the second edition of the CCP "Encyclopedia of Philippine Art" was green-lighted. 



RELATED: 'Salamat, PNoy': ABS-CBN honors ex-Pres. Aquino


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BENIGNO NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
56 minutes ago

                              
                              
Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Catholic worship music group Bukas Palad Music Ministry released a tribute video for President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez gave tips on people who wanted to appreciate art more. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino photojournalist makes it to the finals of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 60K book titles off for grabs at first-ever online Big Bad Wolf book sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Over 60K book titles off for grabs at first-ever online Big Bad Wolf book sale


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The Big Bad Wolf heard the people cry, so there is going to be an online book sale event that will happen from June 30 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Father of Dance' Ramon Obusan honored near Father's Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
'Father of Dance' Ramon Obusan honored near Father's Day


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Born in 1938, Obusan was both a graduate of Marine Biology and Cultural Anthropology from the University of the Philippines....

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Botswana says found world's 'third largest' diamond
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Botswana says found world's 'third largest' diamond


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Botswanan diamond firm Debswana said Wednesday it had unearthed a 1,098-carat stone that it described as the third largest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with