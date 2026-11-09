5 things to know about 'Grand Theft Auto'

PARIS, France – The video game that launched 1,000 controversies and made billions of dollars for its studio is back – "Grand Theft Auto VI" will hit a console near you on November 19.

The title is widely expected to become the biggest game of the decade, its launch coming 13 years after the previous edition scaled new heights in terms of gameplay and profitability.

Here are five things to know about GTA.

Trailblazer

The first two games in the series, which debuted in 1997, offered a top-down view of the action as players took on the role of a criminal on missions around cities.

But "GTA III" set the standard in 2001 for what games could be like, offering a combination of a three-dimensional open world, advanced graphics and gameplay that won widespread critical acclaim and legions of fans.

Each new GTA title since then has been hailed by both industry analysts and gamers for pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the medium.

Cash cow

And they have all been bestsellers, bringing in billions of dollars for Take-Two Interactive, parent company of the Rockstar Games studio.

Despite not releasing a flagship GTA game for more than a decade, the series has remained a cash cow, especially thanks to its multiplayer online version, where users can buy in-game items.

The last game in the franchise, "GTA V," was released in 2013 and reached $1 billion in retail sales "faster than any entertainment release in history," Take-Two has said.

"GTA V" has sold around 230 million copies, according to the company's most recent figures, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind Minecraft.

The entire GTA franchise has sold a mammoth 470 million units, according to Take-Two.

Magnet for controversy

With the wild success came a wave of controversies. Critics have from the start accused the series of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behavior – allegations Take-Two executives have denied.

GTA games have also faced strong criticism for misogynistic portrayals of women, caricatures of ethnic minorities and depictions of torture.

Despite being praised for their often biting cultural satire, the level of violence in the games has at times led to bans and restrictions in some countries.

Target Australia stopped selling "GTA V" in 2014, citing customer concerns. GTA games also carry a content rating for mature audiences only. Take-Two executives have said customers should be free to choose what games they buy.

A cultural institution

GTA has become a cultural institution despite the criticism, with its content spawning countless online memes and fans around the world referencing its scenes and dialogue.

Its growing influence has attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment to its cast. Tommy Vercetti, the main character in 2002's "GTA: Vice City," was voiced by Hollywood star Ray Liotta.

Other cameos in the series include Samuel L. Jackson, Burt Reynolds, musician Phil Collins and comedian Ricky Gervais. In 2021, hip-hop superstar Dr. Dre featured.

The French electro duo Justice is composing the soundtrack for "GTA VI" and an album built around the game's universe brings together musicians including rapper Travis Scott and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

The next chapter

The studio formally revealed "GTA VI" with a trailer in December 2023.

The new game is set in Leonida, a fictionalized version of Florida that includes a return to the Miami-inspired Vice City. It follows a criminal couple, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Originally targeted for late 2025, "GTA VI" was pushed back twice before settling on its November 19 release date on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The game reportedly cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to produce, which would make it the most expensive cultural product ever.

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