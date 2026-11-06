Davao Conyo leads PH reps for 1st regional TikTok awards

National winners and special prize recipients of the TikTok Awards Philippines 2026 in Makati last November 5, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be well-represented at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia later this month after selecting a slew of national winners.

Filipino creators campaigned in different catogories to not only win but also represent the country at regional ceremony taking place in Bali, Indonesia on November 27.

Leading the charge is longtime creator Philip Hernandez, more popularly known online as Davao Conyo, who was recognized as Creator of the Year.

During the awarding held last November 5 in Makati, Hernandez quipped that there were only two months left in 2026 to brag about his win and thanked God as "the original creator."

Aeriel Jan Tolentino beat out Dani Barretto and Denise Laurel to win TikTok Shop Creator of the Year while Ryssi Avila was named TikTok Live Creator of the Year.

Jomar Yee, meanwhile, took home the Popular Video of the Year prize for his viral "Running" video about listening to horror sounds when running at night.

Here is the full list of national winners and representatives for TikTok Awards Southeast Asia:

Creator of the Year - Philip Hernandez (Davao Conyo)

TikTok Shop Creator of the Year - Aeriel Jan Tolentino

TikTok Live Creator of the Year - Ryssi Avila

Popular Video of the Year - Jomar Yee ("Running")

Rising Creator of the Year - Jericho Mark Asis

Lifestyle Creator of the Year - Belle Rodolfo

Education Creator of the Year - Louise Anne Nagal (This Is Lans)

Food Creator of the Year - Juri Imao

Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year - Pau Pelaez (Chikana)

Entertainment Creator of the Year - Spencer Serafica

Sports Creator of the Year - Margaux Nonato

Jo-Ann Malangsa who runs All About Dioza and "Daddy" Louiejay Baloc were specially recognized for their work in empowering the next generation of TikTok Shop creators.

The following meanwhile are members of the platform's "Think Twice" troop and were honored for contributions to the epnoymous digital literacy campaign:

Jem Ang

Jacque Manabat

Kim Atienza

Mona Magno-Veluz (Mighty Magulang)

Riyan Portuguez (Your Millenial Psych)

Jax Reyes

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