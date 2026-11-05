Honor Philippines kicks off 11.11 Early Mega Christmas Sale with P1,111 smartphone deal

Lazada shoppers can grab the HONOR Play 10 for only P1,111 during the limited midnight deal on November 11, plus enjoy up to 24 months of 0% interest installment on the HONOR Magic V6 through participating bank credit cards.

MANILA, Philippines — Global AI device provider Honor Philippines is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its 11.11 Early Mega Christmas Sale, bringing exciting deals to Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop from November 3 to 13.

Leading the campaign is a special Honor Play 10 deal for only P1,111, exclusively available on Lazada starting at 12 midnight on November 11, while supplies last. Shoppers can also enjoy discounts of up to P30,000 on select Honor devices, along with special freebies and limited time offers.

More deals across your favorite shopping platforms

Lazada shoppers can grab the Honor Play 10 for only P1,111 during the limited midnight deal on November 11, plus enjoy up to 24 months of 0% interest installment on the Honor Magic V6 through participating bank credit cards.

On Shopee, shoppers can join the “Watch the CEO’s New Jowa and Win an Honor 600S” campaign for a chance to win an Honor 600S, while looking forward to the exclusive arrival of the Honor Play 20A with exciting shopping deals.

Meanwhile, TikTok Shop gives shoppers early access to the Honor Pad X7b, with discounts of up to P2,000, alongside special freebies with select devices, including the Honor 600S and Honor Pad X9b Max.

More flexible ways to shop

Making holiday shopping more convenient, customers can enjoy flexible payment options through participating bank credit card partners and Buy Now, Pay Later services, including SPayLater, LazPayLater and TikTok PayLater. Eligible purchases may qualify for up to 24 months of 0% interest installment through major credit cards and up to six months of 0% interest through participating PayLater services. Terms and conditions apply.

Across Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, shoppers can find deals on a wide selection of Honor devices, including the Honor Play 10, Honor Play 20A, Honor Pad X7b, Honor Pad X9b Max, Honor 600S, and Honor Magic V6, as well as the Honor Choice Earbuds Clip, Honor Watch 6, and Honor Choice Pencil.

Shop the Honor 11.11 Early Mega Christmas Sale through Honor Philippines’ official stores on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

For more information, visit https://www.honor.com/ph/ and follow Honor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for the latest product announcements, promotions and exclusive offers.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-269541, Series of 2026.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Honor. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.