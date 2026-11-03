vivo V80 opens pre-orders, offers up to P2,000 discount and more

Designed for a generation that enjoys capturing memorable moments, expressing personal style, and customizing their devices, the smartphone combines ZEISS co-engineered portrait cameras, a distinctive glass design, and personalized features powered by OriginOS 7.

MANILA, Philippines — vivo Philippines has opened pre-orders for the vivo V80 at physical stores nationwide, through the vivo e-store and via the vivo Store app, with prices starting at P42,999 and exclusive offers available until November 13, 2026.

Designed for a generation that enjoys capturing memorable moments, expressing personal style, and customizing their devices, the smartphone combines ZEISS co-engineered portrait cameras, a distinctive glass design, and personalized features powered by OriginOS 7.

The vivo V80 is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for P42,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for P47,999.

Customers who pre-order within the promotional period can enjoy the following perks:

P2,000 discount,

limited-edition vivo Buds Air3 worth P1,799,

Gold vivo membership privileges,

six months of broken-screen insurance and warranty, and

six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage for new users.

Meanwhile, here are the top three things you need to know about the vivo V80.

1. ZEISS portrait photography for every creative moment

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the vivo V80 features a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera and ZEISS 85mm and 100mm Center-Stage Portrait options, giving users versatile ways to frame their subjects and capture portraits with detail and depth. The different focal lengths also provide creative options for photographing people in lively environments while keeping the subject in focus.

The smartphone expands these creative possibilities with AI Creative Camera features, including studio-inspired lighting effects and Creative Sticker Collage, which lets users transform people, pets, and selected photos into movable stickers. CCD Flash Portrait adds a nostalgic, film-inspired aesthetic, giving users more ways to personalize their images and share their favorite moments.

2. A distinctive design inspired by the stars

The vivo V80 combines cold-carved glass, an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and smoothly contoured edges for a refined appearance and comfortable grip.

Its Starwish Purple finish features Laser Holographic Lithography, creating a three-dimensional, galaxy-inspired effect that shifts with light. The result is a design that brings together craftsmanship and personal expression, allowing the device to complement different styles and everyday occasions.

Meanwhile, the vivo V80 is also available in Wander Green, featuring refined low-saturation tones that shift gracefully with light.

3. OriginOS 7 brings personality to everyday interactions

With OriginOS 7, the vivo V80 gives users more ways to make their smartphone experience their own through four customizable themes.

Wiggle features motion-responsive wallpapers, Pet Pals introduces interactive pet elements, Glint adds shimmering visual effects, and StickIt brings customizable stickers into different parts of the system. These features let users personalize their screens and everyday interactions to reflect their interests, moods, and individual styles.

“Smartphones have become an important part of how people express themselves, preserve memories, and connect with others. With the vivo V80, we want to give users more opportunities to explore their creativity through ZEISS portrait photography, AI-powered features, and a personalized interface that reflects who they are,” said Liu Lu, vivo Philippines brand marketing director.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.