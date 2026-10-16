First in line: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max launch draws midnight crowd

The first customer to line up for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at a mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, started waiting a day before the midnight launch on Thursday, October 15.

CAVITE, Philippines — Around 150 people lined up at Uptown Mall Atrium in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, for the midnight launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Thursday, October 15, hosted by tech retailer Beyond the Box.

One customer began queuing a day before the launch, and her patience paid off as she became the event's first buyer. She was welcomed onstage alongside dancer-creator Niana Guerrero and other personalities after the clock struck midnight.

OPM band Lola Amour performed before the event as customers waited for the new devices to become available for purchase.

The celebration was not limited to Taguig. Midnight launch events were also held at other locations around the country, giving Apple fans more opportunities to welcome the new devices and be among the first to get their hands on them.

What's new?

The new lineup comes in two sizes: the iPhone 18 Pro with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display.

Both feature Apple's A20 Pro chip and a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture, designed to give users more control over photos and improve low-light shots.

Apple also highlighted improvements in battery life. The iPhone 18 Pro Max supports up to 43 hours of video playback, while both models feature ProMotion displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and support for Apple Intelligence.

In the Philippines, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at P94,990, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at P99,990, according to retailer listings.

For some customers, the wait came with extra rewards. Beyond the Box offered gifts and queue incentives to the first hundred customers, with the combined value reaching as much as P78,980 for the first 10 buyers.

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