Smart opens pre-orders for new iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watches

The company said that starting Friday, October 2, subscribers can pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 1499 starting at P3,713 per month, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at P4,050 per month

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has announced its pre-order offers for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as well as the latest Apple watches for subscribers.

In a news release, the company said that starting Friday, October 2, subscribers can pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 1499 starting at P3,713 per month, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at P4,050 per month, with zero-interest credit card installment for up to 24 months with select banks.

Under this plan, subscribers can enjoy the freedom of having an open-line device, along with their preferred Unli App bundle, UNLI 5G for 12 months, Open Access Data, and high priority on the Smart network.

Smart Postpaid subscribers renewing their plan can also enjoy more flexible payment options for up to 36 months conveniently charged to their Postpaid bill.

The company said that customers who successfully pre-order the iPhone 18 Series can enjoy exclusive Smart Postpaid offers, including 18GB of FREE Open Access Data valid for three months, FREE P5,000 discount voucher for select Smart Accessories, and 18% off select third-party Digimap accessories.

Customers who successfully pre-order via the Smart Online Store will also receive a complimentary AirTag.

Smart Postpaid customers can pre-order at Smart Stores nationwide and online here.

For customers looking for a more premium experience, Smart Infinity offers the latest iPhone starting from Infinity Plan 5000, now enhanced with the Infinity Roam+ Plans for a more seamless connectivity experience while travelling abroad. Members can also explore the Infinity Plus Plan 9500, a multi-line plan with one Primary Line and two Supplementary Lines, extending the Infinity experience to the people who matter most.

Smart Infinity members who pre-order the iPhone 18 Series can get a free P5,000 discount voucher for select Smart Accessories, plus a complimentary PowerMac e-voucher.

To learn more, members may connect with their Relationship Manager, dial *800, or online.

Meanwhile, Smart said it will also offer the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 starting October 9

Subscribers can get the Apple Watch Series 12 for P1,521 per month at zero-interest installment as a Device Add-On, or for a one-time cashout of P28,900 with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999.

The telco also offers the Apple Watch Ultra 4 for P2,467 per month at zero-interest installment as a Device Add-On, or for a one-time cashout of P49,200 with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999.

For a more seamless Apple experience, Smart Postpaid subscribers can also use Smart Device Link, which allows multiple Apple devices to be connected to a single Smart Postpaid account. They can sign up for Smart Device Link for P199 per month, charged conveniently to their postpaid bill.

--

Disclaimer: This is externally supplied material from a third party and is not a product of reporting or editorial work by the Philstar.com newsroom.