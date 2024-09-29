Learning app for people with autism, speech delay wins at 2024 Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Mylo Speech Buddy, an app designed to support individuals with speech delays and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), won two gold awards at the 2024 Stevie Awards.

The speech development system was recognized as the "Tech Startup of the Year—Software" at the 21st International Business Awards and as the "New Product of the Year—Educational Technology" at the Technology Excellence Awards.

Regarded as "The Olympics for Technology," the Technology Excellence Awards is the newest program from Stevie Awards, and it received more than 600 nominations from organizations across 21 nations and territories. The judging panel, consisting of over 100 industry experts and thought leaders from around the world, played a crucial role in evaluating the numerous submissions.

As for the International Business Awards, it is globally recognized for celebrating exceptional achievements in the business world.

Both awarding bodies honor organizations and individuals who excel in performance, innovation, and leadership. Its wins in both the Technology Excellence Awards and the International Business Awards serve as a testament to the app's capabilities and its growing prominence on the international stage.

These awards highlight the significant impact of the speech app in providing support for speech therapy. Its key features include customizable speech exercises, a research-backed video modeling method for clear enunciation guidance, and progress tracking.

The app, available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, is accessible via Android and Apple devices, with payment options through GCash and credit card. With its structured video modules and on-demand accessibility, it offers a convenient, effective solution for families seeking reliable support in speech therapy.

“Our goal has always been to offer families a dependable source for supporting their children’s speech and communication needs. Winning back-to-back Golds at the Stevie Awards not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue enhancing our app and helping even more children succeed,” said Vincent Rocha, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mylo Speech Buddy.

While it celebrates its most recent triumphs, the company remains focused on its mission of advancing speech therapy for children with autism.

Aside from these awards, the app represented the Philippines at the Collision Tech Conference in Toronto last August. This global platform provided an opportunity for the app to showcase its cutting-edge technology and engage with international partners, further expanding its influence and demonstrating the positive reception of its mission-driven approach.

“Our app is designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of families with children who have speech delays. We’re thrilled to keep working hard and discovering new ways to support more children and families around the world,” Rocha said.

