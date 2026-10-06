The return of buffet dining: Prime Grill Nights at Admiral Club Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines — Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery Collection welcomes back buffet dining at Admiral Club Manila Bay with the launch of Prime Grill Nights, a contemporary grill-focused buffet experience that brings together abundance, quality and culinary craftsmanship.

Available every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the evening buffet features a selection of premium grilled meats, fresh fish and seafood, family-style charcuterie, fresh salads and accompaniments.

“The return of the buffet at Admiral Club Manila Bay marks an exciting milestone for us. Through Prime Grill Nights, we invite guests to rediscover the outstanding creations of our culinary team in a vibrant and convivial setting. This is only the beginning, as we prepare to launch more exciting offerings in celebration of the upcoming festive season,” said General Manager Alessandro Mortillaro.

Set within the vibrant ambiance of Admiral Club Manila Bay, guests are invited to indulge in an evening where expertly prepared dishes, warm hospitality, and meaningful and memorable moments come together. Whether celebrating with family, gathering with friends and colleagues, or enjoying a leisurely weekend dinner, Prime Grill Nights offers a refined yet welcoming dining experience in the heart of Manila.

Prime Grill Nights

TPrime Grill Nights begins on October 2, and runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Admiral Club Manila Bay of Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery Collection.

The regular rate is P3,688 nett per person. On opening night, the first 25 guests can avail of an early bird rate of P3,288 nett per person.

For reservations and inquiries, contact Admiral Hotel Manila at +63 2 5318 9000, +63 917 544 3818, or email us at [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release from Admiral Club is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.