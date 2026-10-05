SM Seaside Cebu Arena creates new reasons to visit, stay and experience Cebu

Concertgoers make their way to the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, Cebu’s newest destination for major entertainment and sporting events.

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu is becoming a destination where there is always another reason to stay a little longer. From major concerts and sporting events to shopping, dining, leisure and new experiences, visitors can now max out their Cebu experience.

Today, they can turn a trip to a show or tournament into a full day—or even a weekend—of discovering what the Queen City of the South has to offer.

For SM Supermalls, this growing mix of experiences at SM Seaside City Cebu and across the complex adds another dimension to Cebu’s tourism story, giving both locals and visitors more reasons to come, stay and explore.

The arrival of major concerts at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena has already helped bring this idea to life. The venue welcomed BINI for its sold-out Signals World Tour followed by IV of Spades’ Andalucia Tour.

The entertainment lineup continued with TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan’s “In Between” concert, Hillsong Worship’s Asia Tour, and Yeng Constantino’s Biyaheng Bente 20th Anniversary Concert.

Together, these events have brought different audiences to Cebu, creating more opportunities for music fans from neighboring provinces and other parts of the country to make a trip out of their concert experience.

The SM Seaside Cebu Arena has welcomed major acts including TJ Monterde, KZ Tandingan and Yeng Constantino recently, giving music fans more reasons to visit and experience Cebu.

The calendar now extends beyond music, with basketball and volleyball tournaments bringing another audience to Cebu. The East Asia Super League (EASL) will open its 2026–27 season with a double-header at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on October 3.

These events add sports tourism to the destination mix, giving fans another reason to travel to Cebu while creating opportunities to combine games with shopping, dining, sightseeing and overnight stays.

Other much-anticipated events expected to draw visitors from other regions to Cebu are Disney On Ice, the highly anticipated LANY concert this November, and the upcoming SexBomb concert in December.

For SM Supermalls, these events also complement the unique mix of experiences at SM Seaside City Cebu, with the mall offering shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activities that visitors can enjoy before or after a game or show.

Together, these experiences add to the range of things visitors can see, do and enjoy while in Cebu.

Disney On Ice’s “Let’s Dance!” was officially unveiled during its media launch at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The wider Seaside complex is also expanding its sports and wellness offering with the AIA Stadium, which provides a venue for football and community sports activities.

Together, these experiences help create a destination where entertainment, sports, retail, dining, leisure and hospitality come together.

As Cebu continues to attract major entertainment and sporting events, the benefits can extend beyond event venues and into the wider tourism ecosystem.

Visitors create activity for hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, retailers and other local businesses, while also generating employment opportunities for Cebuanos and supporting jobs across the tourism and service sectors.

At the same time, local audiences gain access to experiences that previously required travel to other cities.

For SM Supermalls, being part of Cebu’s continuing growth means creating spaces where people can gather, connect, and experience more of the city. At your most-loved SM Seaside City Cebu, visitors can enjoy a diverse mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and community experiences, while also exploring the attractions and destinations around the South Road Properties area.

By contributing to a vibrant environment where locals and visitors can spend time, discover new experiences, and connect with the community, your most loved mall SM plays its part in Cebu’s evolving tourism, lifestyle, business and entertainment landscape.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.