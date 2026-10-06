Why pick just one? Chowking’s Chicken Lauriat has all your favorites on one plate

MANILA, Philippines — There’s something satisfying about a meal that already has everything you’re looking for. With Chowking Chicken Lauriat, you don’t have to settle for just one favorite, with Fried Chicken, Egg Fried Rice, Pancit Canton, Siomai, Buchi and Chicharap all together on one plate.

It’s a lineup that may already be familiar to many Chowking fans, but it’s how everything comes together that makes the Lauriat what it is.

There’s the crunch of the Fried Chicken and Chicharap, the savory Egg Fried Rice, Pancit Canton and Siomai, and Buchi to round it all out. No single part has to do all the work.

Together, they make up the perfect cast of Chowking’s “Pinagsamang All-Star Sarap.”

And maybe that’s why the Lauriat continues to hit the spot. When you’re hungry and deciding between several things you already like, sometimes you really don’t need to choose.

That idea of having a little bit of everything is something Chowking fans know well, and Halo-Halo Supreme has its own take on it.

With its familiar flavors and variety of textures, it has everything that makes Halo-Halo a well-loved Filipino classic. Refreshing and satisfying, it adds a sweet contrast to the savory flavors of Chicken Lauriat.

And there’s even more reason to enjoy it with others. Starting October 16, just in time for payday, Chowking is offering a Buy 2, Get 1 Halo-Halo Supreme promo, making it easier to share a longtime favorite with barkadas, families and officemates. Chicken Lauriat and Halo-Halo Supreme are available at Chowking stores nationwide for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

You can also get your Chowking favorites through the Chowking delivery website at https://order.chowking.ph/ or via the new Chowking App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Chowking. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.