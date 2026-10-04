vivo V80 Lite launched in Philippines with 10,000mAh battery priced at P24,999

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — vivo has officially launched the vivo V80 Lite in the Philippines. It brings its 10,000mAh BlueVolt Battery, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and high-brightness display to consumers looking for a smartphone that can keep up with demanding workdays and everything that comes after.

The V80 Lite starts at P24,999 and will be available for pre-order from October 4 to 16.

The Guinness World Record holder vivo V80 Lite is designed for young Filipino professionals whose days do not end when the workday does.

From meetings, calls, and commutes to side hustles, fitness, social activities, and staying connected with family and friends, the smartphone is built around the idea of staying fully charged and fully free to move from one part of the day to the next.

Pre-order the V80 Lite and get more

Customers who pre-order the vivo V80 Lite from October 4 to 16 will receive a package of exclusive offers and freebies, including:

Limited-edition vivo Buds Air3, worth P1,799

vivo Silver Membership exclusive privileges via the vivo Store app

P1,000 pre-order discount

Four-year battery warranty, worth P1,510

100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months, which can be claimed until October 2, 2027.

Customers can also get an additional Php 500 discount when purchasing through Home Credit at 0% interest until October 31. To claim the offer, use voucher code HCV80LITE.

The vivo V80 Lite will be available in the following configurations:

8GB + 126GB - P24,999

8GB + 256 GB - P27,999

Built for a day that goes beyond work

The vivo V80 Lite is designed for people whose smartphone use extends well beyond office hours, with three key features addressing different parts of an always-moving day.

For professionals who need their phones to keep going: The 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery gives users more room to move through long workdays, commutes, and after-hours activities without constantly planning around their next charge.

It is vivo’s largest battery capacity globally and is designed for users who rely on their phones from the first task of the day to everything that follows.

For people who take their phones everywhere: The V80 Lite’s IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance gives added protection for users who move between different environments throughout the day.

Whether heading out for a commute, working outdoors, exercising, or meeting friends after work, the phone is built to handle exposure to dust and water under rated testing conditions.

For those who stay on the go: The V80 Lite’s 1.5k OLED high-brightness display helps keep content visible when users are navigating busy commutes, checking messages outdoors, or moving between indoor and outdoor settings.

Its display is designed to support the same kind of flexibility expected from a phone that needs to follow users throughout the day.

“Today’s professionals are not defined by a strict 9-to-5 schedule, and their smartphones need to keep up with that reality,” said Liu Lu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines.

“The V80 Lite was created for those moments when work ends but the day doesn’t—whether that means pursuing a side hustle, meeting friends, working out, or simply staying connected. We want users to have the freedom to keep going without constantly thinking about their battery or their environment," she added.

Stay fully charged, stay fully free

With its combination of a 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, IP68 and IP69 protection, and high-brightness display, the vivo V80 Lite is built around a simple idea: a smartphone should support the whole day, not just the working hours.

To be among the first to get the vivo V80 Lite, pre-order now through vivo physical stores and official channels via the vivo e-store and the vivo Store app.

For the latest updates, follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, or visit the vivo website.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.