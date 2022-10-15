OPPO unveils three value-for-money, all-around devices from A Series

With the arrival of these new devices, the A Series now offers more choices to fit varying budgets.

The new OPPO devices showcase enduring quality, stylish looks and powerful features for everyday use

MANILA, Philippines — As OPPO remains committed to providing Filipinos with a broad range of smartphones that cater to different lifestyles, the global smart device brand launches its three newest additions to the A Series—the OPPO A77s, OPPO A17 and OPPO A17k.

With the arrival of these new devices, the A Series now offers more choices to fit varying budgets. For individuals who want to invest in their everyday driver, they can choose the #AbsolutelyStylishandPowerful OPPO A77s, while those with a limited budget can opt for the OPPO A17 and OPPO A17k as #ItsAllYouNeed to cover essential smartphone uses.

To find out what makes these latest OPPO smartphones stylish and powerful, here are their specs and features every user can definitely enjoy.

OPPO A77s: For the best gaming, entertainment experience

An #AbsolutelyStylishandPowerful smartphone, the OPPO A77s is packed with features powerful enough to handle different mobile games and recreation applications even at an accessible price.

For an effortless and enjoyable experience, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset to provide lag-free performance and less power consumption.

This is accompanied by 8GB of RAM to enable users to run more apps in the background and 128GB of ROM for sizable storage, which can be extended up to 1TB of microSD card. It also has a RAM Expansion technology to boost its performance, enabling up to 5GB more RAM.

Supporting these features is a large 5,000mAh battery for long hours of gaming and leisure time. For instance, this battery capacity allows users to stream YouTube videos non-stop for over 17 hours. Reducing the device’s downtime is the 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature that charges the battery from zero percent to 100 percent in just 71 minutes.

For an immersive experience, it boasts Dual Stereo Speakers with Dirac 3.0 to provide a leveled-up sound in users’ daily activities. As it is integrated with Ultra Volume Mode, its maximum volume can be enhanced by at least 44 percent. This is complemented with a 6.56-inch Waterdrop Notch HD+ display for a better visual experience.

Other than that, OPPO A77s features an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. It supports a wide array of features for high-quality photos, such as Extra HD to enable users to capture 108MP photos, Bokeh Flare Portrait for DSLR-like images and Selfie HDR for brighter and clearer selfies in backlit environments.

The OPPO A77s also exhibits a fashionable look with the Ultra-Slim Retro Design, amplified by two premium colors. Retailing at P13,999, the device is available starting October 29.

OPPO A17: Reliable companion for work, leisure

The OPPO A17 proves #ItsAllYouNeed, as a value-for-money device with reliable features that suit users’ daily grind and downtime.

For a seamless multitasking experience all day long, the device is equipped with a default 4GB of RAM, built with RAM Expansion technology to expand it up to 8GB. This enables users to run different applications simultaneously in their day-to-day productivity or entertainment activities.

Storage will also no longer be a problem because the device boasts a large 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, to store users’ important files. These features are powered by a 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting power every day.

Clearer imaging quality is now also within reach, even with the OPPO A17. It sports an impressive 50MP main camera that users can use to capture their photos, which is uncommon for entry-level smartphones. It is accompanied by a 5MP selfie camera. All these are integrated with amazing features, such as the Night View Selfie to provide clear and bright photos at night, Portrait Retouching to enable realistic beautification effects, and Portrait Mode in the front camera to support background blurring.

For long-term use, the OPPO A17 underwent tougher testing to ensure it lasts. It endured 20,000 USB insertions, 28,000 micro-drop with 1.0m drop testings, 150,000 volume button pushes, 500,000 power button presses and many more.

It is also comfortable in the hands because it adopts an Ultra-Slim Retro Design, which is 8.3mm thin and weighs 189g. It retails at P7,999 starting October 15.

OPPO A17k: Value-for-money device for everyday demands

For a device with a more accessible price, here comes the OPPO A17k equipped with features to keep up with users’ hustle and relaxation.

The smartphone is packed with reliable specs for everyday use, such as a 5,000mAh battery capacity to provide users with the necessary power to use their applications the whole day.

It is built with a big internal storage of 64GB and supports a microSD card expansion of up to 1TB, which users can use to keep their photos, files, and many more. This is complemented by 3GB RAM equipped with a RAM Expansion feature that delivers up to 4GB of additional RAM for smoother functionality of apps and multitasking.

To guarantee its quality and durability, the OPPO A17k surpassed various stress tests, like the OPPO A17, which include water, high temperature, high humidity resistance and 10cm micro-drop, among others.

Available starting October 29 for P5,999, its appearance is also stunning as it embodies a super thin design with a Side Fingerprint Unlock. Showcasing an 8.3mm thickness and 189g weight.

Get the newest OPPO A Series devices this October!

Do not forget to mark the calendars, OPPO fans, because the all-new A Series devices will be available for purchase in all OPPO Brand Stores, partner dealers, and OPPO Official Stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop at their respective availability dates!

Additionally, purchasing these newest smartphones will give users access to a comprehensive OPPO Care Bundle from OPPO Service Centers. This includes a one-hour flash fix, free phone checkup, software upgrade, screen protector, phone disinfection, and many more.

To enjoy discounts on parts and more freebies, visit OPPO Service Centers during OPPO Service Day, which happens from the 10th to the 12th day of the month.

To know more about the OPPO A77s, OPPO A17, and OPPO A17k visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at https://www.oppo.com/ph/. You can also check OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

For more information about the OPPO Care Bundle, check the OPPO Support website at https://support.oppo.com/ph/ or the official OPPO Care Philippines Facebook page.