The Hisense 100L10E 4K Laser TV is the best option in the market today in terms of clarity, quality and entertainment.
Photo Release
Hisense launches first 100-inch 4K Laser TV in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — An exciting innovation from a top global manufacturer of consumer electronics, Hisense, is about to change your TV viewing experience. Last March 4, the brand launched the first 100-inch 4K laser TV in the Philippines.

This is the Hisense 100L10E 4K Laser TV, which features a unique Laser Light Projector Technology called X Fusion. Its laser engine provides exceptional picture quality and color output as compared to traditional projectors that make use of light bulbs.

The brand takes pride in its dual red and blue color lasers that help create a wider color gamut. Because laser light is capable of emitting higher lumens, this 4K Laser TV can even be used in daylight.

With its Ultra Short Throw Laser Projection System, the Hisense 100L10E’s projector can cast a 4K image at 100 inches in size, even though it is situated only 8 inches away from the wall.

Smooth motion and exceptional detail can be expected with this TV’s Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Its Optimized Ambient Light Rejecting Screen complements the laser projector, making sure that light causes only minimal alteration on the display. This allows for big, bold, beautiful viewing from almost any angle, even in brightly lit conditions.

While the use of lasers at home might spark some safety concerns, there is no need to worry.

The Hisense 4K Laser TV is equipped with a safety sensor and makes use of Class 2 lasers, which are approved for household use.

This smart TV is powered by Vidaa U, a Hisense-owned Operating System. Its simple interface allows easy navigation between compatible apps for video streaming, such as YouTube and Netflix.

Completing the entertainment experience is the TV’s speakers, sound designed by Harman Kardon. The 14 speakers embedded into the console, partnered with a separate wireless subwoofer, can provide full, clear sound worthy of a total cinematic vibe.

Truly, the Hisense 100L10E 4K Laser TV is your best option in the market today.

Imagine yourself with the Hisense Laser TV in its 100-inch visual glory while watching action-packed basketball replays, or getting lost in the virtual world of gaming, or simply indulging in your best-loved flicks like it’s movie premiere night!

Have the ultimate viewing experience all in the comforts of your home. Get yours today!

 

For more information, visit www.hisense.com.ph.

