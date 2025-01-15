Pro Chef Juday: Judy Ann Santos finishes professional culinary program

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos just completed her Professional Culinary Arts Program at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies.

Videos posted on her official artist social media page show Judy Ann receiving medals for finishing her pro-Asian culinary studies and commenting how the pandemic delayed her class' graduation.

"The world of culinary is endless, wala siyang corners. It's a beautiful journey," Judy Ann said. "You're never too old to learn something new, so aral pa tayo some more."

The actress previously enrolled in a course at the school in 2006, finishing with honors.

It led to Judy Ann to publishing the award-winning cookbook "Judy Ann's Kitchen" and starting a number of Angrydobo restaurants with husband Ryan Agoncillo.

She also runs her own YouTube channel that carries the same name of her cookbook where she documents the dishes she cooks, sometimes with celebrity guests.

Her new professional culinary achievement comes on the heels of her Best Actress win at the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival for her role in "Espantaho."

