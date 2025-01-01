'Exclamation point': Judy Ann Santos revels in 3rd MMFF Best Actress win

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo is still reeling with excitement and disbelief after winning another Best Actress award at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival's (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal for "Espantaho."

Last December 27, Judy Ann won her third MMFF Best Actress award from 10 nominations (not including her first nomination which was in the Best Supporting Actress category).

This year's field of nominees was a stellar one featuring Jane de Leon from "Strange Frequencies," Francine Diaz from "My Future You," Julia Montes from "Topakk," Aicelle Santos from "Isang Himala," and Vilma Santos for "Uninvited." Santos took home the acting award last year for "When I Met You In Tokyo."

Judy Ann previously won the Best Actress award for "Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo" and "Mindanao," the latter is her last film project before working on "Espantaho" with Chito S. Roño.

In a series of videos posted by her official fan page, Judy Ann reflected on her latest win.

"Hindi ko pa rin mapaliwanag. Sa totoong salita, napaka-surreal pa rin ng mga pangyayari sa'kin," Judy Ann began. "Sa lahat ng awards night, sa maniwala man or hindi ang pangkalahatan, may parte ng puso mo eh na hindi ka maniniwala pero may parte ng puso mo na kumakapit na sana, sana..."

The actress acknowledged that at awarding ceremonies "anything can happen," given the quality of participating films and their talented actors.

"Ang cliche sabihin na mapabilang ka sa history ng MMFF 50, 'yun lang alone ang sarap ng pakinggan sa puso, pero sa makapag-uwi ka ganitong kabigat na award may kasamang history... walang kapantay, walang kapalit," Judy Ann added before going on to thank the MMFF.

She quipped that she would now be accompanied in her sleep by her latest Best Actress trophy.

A second video features Judy Ann sharing that her children were already sleeping upon coming home from the Gabi ng Parangal but she still managed to embrace them and her husband Ryan Agoncillo, who all watched the ceremony online.

Judy Ann dedicated the win to her family and expressed her gratitude for them, hoping to inspire young actors. She also thanked those who watched "Espantaho."

"Makulay, napakakulay, hindi ko alam na maitatawid ko nang bonggang-bongga," Judy Ann began in another video about how her 2024 went, calling the Best Actress win the "exclamation point" of the year. "Ang dami kong napatunayan sa sarili ko, kinailangan ko lang mag-tiwala sa sarili."

Because "Espantaho" wasn't initially in her 2024 plans, Judy Ann intends to enter the new year without making plans, leaving it all to faith.

"In-enjoy ko ang proseso, in-enjoy ko ang bawat tao na nakasama ko at bagong tao na nakilala ko. Nakaukit na sila sa puso ko," Judy Ann ended.

