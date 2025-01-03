From Paksiw to soups: Chefs share ways to enjoy leftover Lechon

MANILA, Philippines — No major Filipino celebration is ever complete without a Lechon, whether big or small.

That quintessential roast pork with crispy golden skin serves as the centerpiece, or carvery, the most delectable or "coveted" item on the Noche Buena and Media Noche table.

Anthony Bourdain once even declared the Cebuano Lechon to be the best pig dish in the world. So, chances are, you have some leftover Lechon from Media Noche. What to do with it? Here are some suggestions from chefs.

Chef Michael Santos

“Oh, there are so many things that you can do with leftover Lechon: Paksiw, fried, Sinigang (which is especially delicious if using Cebu lechon), Adobo Lechon Flakes,” said Vikings corporate chef Michael Santos.

For Paksiw, he simply cooks leftover Lechon in vinegar, soy sauce, and the lechon liver sauce that comes with it.

For fried Lechon, he fries it until crispy, either in oil on the cooktop or in an air fryer. Then he seasons it with salt immediately and serves it with spicy vinegar.

For Sinigang, he just adds the Lechon meat to the broth and cooks it like how the sour soup is made.

For Lechon Adobo Flakes that goes perfectly with rice and fried egg, he flakes the meat and fries it until crispy, just like you would with regular Adobo.

Chef Cocoy Ventura

The Isabela born and based chef, Cocoy Ventura, is very creative with his leftover Lechon.

“There are multitude ways to recycle leftover Lechon depending on which parts you’re left with,” he said.

One way is to make Pritchon, or Pritong Lechon, with the belly area or back part of Lechon. Cut skin with fat and meat into 2-inch pieces, then fry.

“In our house, it is better as is, but sometimes, if the skin is too flimsy, we batter it up lightly with potato starch, water and some seasoning (yes, the liquid kind of MSG!), then fry away until crispy.

If you’re left with soft cartilages, skin that is no longer crispy and with a bit of meat, they should be an ideal candidate for Sisig. The Lechon head is the best part for Lechon Sisig.

For Lechon rib bones and spine with meat, make Sinigang na Lechon.

Miscellaneous bits and pieces can be cooked as Paksiw, which also allows you to utilize leftover Lechon sauce. Accentuate with more vinegar and brown sugar.

Cut meat pieces into bits, store in 200-gram plastic tubs, and place in freezer. Pull out the tub when you need sahog or ingredients for practically cooking anything Guisado, such as munggo, gulay, Chopsuey, and Pancit.

Bones and all can be made into a roast pork stock. These are the bits that have maximized their purpose. They are perfect as soup base for Sopa de Fideos or sopas or as a base for congee or anything brothy.

Chef Cyrille Soenen

Chef Cyrille Soenen, the French chef who is married to a Filipina and has been based in the Philippines for a long time now, offers two ways of utilizing leftover Lechon.

One is to fry it and enjoy it as is.

The other way is to make automatic Paksiw with leftover Lechon.

“Whenever we eat lechon, we hope and pray that there will be enough leftovers to turn into Paksiw the next day,” Soenen said.

Chef Gene Gonzalez

Chef Gene Gonzalez, one of the first celebrity chefs in the Philippines, is the brains behind the iconic restaurant Café Ysabel and the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS).

His creative mind allows him to enjoy food prepared the unconventional way. For leftover Lechon, he sticks to Paksiw but renders it in two ways — the Capampangan style, mixed with Lechon sauce, and the Bisaya style with lots of lemongrass, scallions, pepper and chili with just a hint of sugar.

"Get it back by doing a complete thaw. Put it in the oven then pour boiling oil on the skin,” he added.

Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou

When it comes to leftover Lechon, Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou likes to stay classic and old school.

“I simply reheat leftover Lechon or cook it into Paksiw. I don’t enjoy other preparations when dealing with leftovers,” he said.

