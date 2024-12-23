Raise Yuletide spirits with a little Hendrick’s in your holidays

From celebratory cocktails at home and at your liveliest bars, to unusual gifts for curious companions, keep spirits raised throughout the season and Put A Little Hendrick’s In Your Holidays.

Have the most wondrous time with refreshing tipples at home and your favorite bars

MANILA, Philippines — The most wonderful time of year is finally here! This festive season, Hendrick’s Gin presents a spectacular lineup of refreshing tipples to accompany all modes of holiday merriment.

Celebrate in splendor at your favorite bars

The festive season calls for oddly jolly gatherings. If you’re faced with the delicious dilemma of which establishment to patronize, Hendrick’s Gin has put together an exquisite selection of unusually high-quality recommendations.

Starting December, get into the jolly spirit of the season with a festive menu of triumphant tipples at Southbank Café + Lounge, Lampara, Dr. Wine Poblacion and BGC, Admiral Hotel Lobby Lounge and Baccarat Room and Bar at Solaire Resort and Casino.

But when the season is this merry, one should not tarry to partake in the festive frivolities. Bizarre is also is hosting a Hendrick’s Holiday Cocktail Degustation. Savor delightful cocktails paired with scrumptious bites as we take you through a delightful Christmas story through the flavors weaved together by Charmaine Thio (Hendrick’s Gin SEA brand ambassador) and chef Kel Zaguirre (Bizzare executive chef).

Host unusually for the holidays

An exceptional holiday party is a jolly and memorable affair.

Whether you’re hosting a fantastic feast or a cosy gathering for those near and dear, enjoy the season’s soirees in full measure with a little assistance from Hendrick’s Gin. Those of you inspired by the refreshing gin tipples at your favorite bar can rejoice in a captivating collection of Hendrick’s Gin cocktails that are equally exquisite yet exceedingly easy to concoct at home.

The first toast of the season calls for thunderous refreshment. It’s high time we cast away those predictable half-flat flutes and make way for the peculiar Hendrick’s French 75. Known simply as the ‘Soixante-Quinze’ in France, this elegant cocktail presents a ravishing rhapsody of bright citrus, fragrant notes of Hendrick’s signature cucumber and rose, topped with crisp bubbly champagne.

Unmistakably festive in both appearance and taste, Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz is a curiously refreshing libation guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. Best served in a highball glass and garnished with a slice of cucumber, this delectable cocktail features an exquisite blend of Hendrick’s Gin, cranberry juice and your choice of soda or sparkling wine.

Gift absurdly with Hendrick’s Gin

No festivity is complete without Hendrick’s Gin, so this holiday season, why not give your nearest and dearest the gift of this curious gin?

Spectacularly simple yet incredibly impressive, Hendrick’s Gin is a versatile base for any tipples, making it the perfect house gift for your host.

This curious companion is available for purchase at all S&R outlets, The Marketplace, Landmark, Shopwise, Boozeshop, Boozy, Soju Express and Flasked.

Drink responsibly.

