Recipe: Mini Cheesecakes

MANILA, Philippines — Noche Buena and Media Noche are just a few days away, and a lot of people are already planning their spread for the holidays.

For those who are still finalizing theirs, here is a dessert recipe that would not only delight the palate but can also generate extra income for those who want to earn money this holiday season.

Cheesecakes are undoubtedly among the most popular desserts, and their mini versions are welcome treats for those who want to have their own piece of this delectable, creamy treat.

Chefs Jackie Ang-Po and Erik Magtanong led the first-ever Nestlé Creamspiration Workshop at the Center for Culinary Arts in Taguig City last November 8. It featured members of the recently relaunched Nestle Homebakers Club, and this is one of the recipes that was featured in the workshop.

Mini Cheesecakes

Ingredients:

50 g crushed Graham crackers

15 g sugar

40 g butter

1/2 bar cream cheese

100 g sugar

1 125ml pack Nestle All-Purpose Cream

1 pc egg

2.5 ml Vanilla extract

70 g Blueberry pie filling

70 g Cherry pie filling

Procedure:

1. Mix crused Graham, sugar and butter in a bowl. Press in a muffin pan lined with cupcake liner.

2. Bake in a 350°F preheated oven for 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. Whip cream cheese with sugar until light. Whisk in Nestle All-Purpose Cream, egg, and vanilla extract. Pour on top of Graham crust.

4. Bake for 20 minutes or until barely set. Set aside to cool completely.

5. Top with pie filling and refrigerate for several hours. Chocolate ganache can also be used as an alternative filling. Serve chilled.

