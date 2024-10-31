Make your own monster house: Fun Halloween activity for kids

MANILA, Philippines — Making a festive Gingerbread House using biscuits, crackers, cookies, candies, and colored icing is a traditional kiddie activity for Christmas. It is fun making a happy and colorful edible house, so why not make it a Halloween activity, too?

Since kids like to gather in the afternoon or evening of October 31 or thereabouts for a spooky costume party and/or trick-or-treat activity around the neighborhood, a fun make-your-own edible monster house can easily be squeezed into the children’s Halloween schedule. It can also be a personal pre-Halloween activity that the little ones can enjoy on their own.

Making things easier for kids, specialty bakeshop Honeybon is conjuring up a fun and frightfully delicious treat with its latest offering: the Design It Yourself Monster House! Perfect for adding a dash of spooky sweetness to celebrations, this haunted house decorating kit is available now in stores and online.

The Monster House kit includes everything needed to bring spooky creations to life. The kit includes a bare monster house just waiting to be transformed into a haunted masterpiece with purple, orange, black, and white icing, and a bag of ghoulish goodies that includes chocolate candies to mini breadsticks, creepy gummy worms, teeth, eyeballs, and sprinkles.

It’s frightfully easy to create! Simply get the kit ready, pipe the icing all around the monster house according to your own design, and decorate it with an assortment of sweets.

The Design It Yourself Monster House is available for P499 at Honeybon Festival Mall, Tokyo Bubble Tea Banawe, Tokyo Bubble Tea Wilson, and Tokyo Bubble Tea The Fort. It is also available online through the Honeybon and Tokyo Bubble Tea websites until October 31, 2024.

