‘Dati naiinvite lang sa kiddie party’: SB19 Pablo enjoys 1st ever fast food chain birthday at ‘20’

SB19's 'Pinuno' Pablo Nase at his birthday celebration during the group's fan meet in Robinsons Manila last Sept. 14, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official: SB19’s Pablo Nase is now a year over “19.”

“First of all, gusto ko po magpasalamat kay Lord for a wonderful 20 years of my life,” Pablo said when asked for a birthday message at his celebration during the Pinoy pop group’s fan meet for their new McDonald’s endorsement in Manila last Saturday.

“Yes, thank you po, God!” he shouted, pointing at the heavens.

He also thanked their fandom, the A’TIN.

“At s’yempre, maraming maraming salamat sa mga sumusuporta sa SB19! Alam n’yo naman, kung kaya namin na araw-araw kayo pasalamatan, gagawin po namin. Kasi binago n’yo ‘yung buhay namin at nandito kami ngayon dahil sa inyo.”

WATCH: Pablo celebrates birthday at McDo fan meet

During the fan meet program, the members were asked for their fond memories with the fast food chain. Pablo shared that he never had a McDo party before.

“Ako po, lagi akong na-iinvite sa mga kiddie party. Actually, may picture ako sa mama ko na ‘yung characters nand’un,” added Pablo.

When asked if he ever had a McDo birthday party, he said: “Hindi pa po. Pero naiinvite lang ako.”

“Tapos, nakumpleto ko ‘yung laruan na spaceship, ta’s nakasakay ‘yung mga characters,” added the group’s “Pinuno” (leader), who loves to dip French fries into ice cream. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo