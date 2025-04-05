Ready-to-cook food make 'chef level' home cooking possible

Leftover Beef Steak or Adobo can be fried in butter or olive oil. Just add toasted garlic and mushrooms, and now it becomes Beef Salpicao.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the reasons why some working women do not cook much at home is the fact that preparing ingredients for a dish takes a lot of time and they do not have the luxury of time.

They need to slice, dice, chop, mince and grind different kinds of vegetables and aromatics every time they prepare a dish. Cooking is the easy part of it because you just assemble everything, season it and balance out the flavors, and it’s good to go.

With this in mind, Mega Prime came up with three lines of canned convenience food products that are ready to cook, and thus remove the need to slice, dice, chop and mince before cooking.

These three lines are are canned vegetables and fruits, spreads, noodles, breadings, sauces, condiments, spices and seasonings, and specialty items. More than just removing the dirty work required before cooking, these products are designed to level up dishes and cooking experiences and turn out “chef level" food for the family.

To emphasize how ready-to-cook ingredients make cooking so much easier and better, the brand launched its nationwide caravan at the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Convention held at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Pasay City. The brand engaged the audience with a 20-minute stage time mostly spent in making announcements and hosting games.

Led by brand ambassador and Prime Mom herself Marian Rivera, the stage activity turned out to be the highlight of the event. The crowd cheered when she said that Mega Prime’s nationwide caravan will make the rounds of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“The nationwide caravan, which we named 'Chef-Level Experience,' is our way of directly engaging with our customers through an experiential activity by comparing a common dish to a leveled up one using Mega Prime products. In this activity, we also conduct 'product sampling' where we let our customers try our Mega Prime products,” explained Group Product Manager Raymund Alegre.

He added: “We have actually been doing mini activations in the past years. However, this will be the first time that we are implementing it 'caravan-style,' especially in the regional and local areas where we want our customers to see and experience the difference that the brand can make to the dishes that we prepare.”

Alegre believes that there is an “inner chef” within each person, especially now that the demographic profile of consumers who cook and enjoy food in general has become more diverse than ever.

“We are focused on bringing out the savvy chef even in those without technical skills. We see a lot of very good home cooks and sumptuous recipe contents in social media created by ordinary people. All you need is a little creativity, some inspiration, and high-quality products such as Mega Prime, and I’m sure you can whip up your own version of leveled-up, restaurant quality dishes in the comfort of your own home. When you cook delicious and ‘upgraded meals,’ in a way you feel empowered that you can be a chef in your own right, hence ‘chef level’ cooking," he said.

“You can create recipes and add your own twist to turn ordinary dishes into an upgraded one. You can use leftover Beef Steak or Adobo, fry them up in butter or olive oil, add toasted garlic and our mushrooms and now it's a quick Salpicao recipe. You can also upgrade your Beef Giniling recipe, add kernel corn, green peas, even mushroom and a few more ingredients, dry it up a bit, and now it’s your Beef Picadillo recipe. The possibilities are endless actually. As long as you enjoy what you are doing and cook with love, I’m sure you’ll end up with a dish that you will be proud of,” he said.

