From McDo crew member to endorser: SB19 Stell proud of humble beginnings

From left: SB19 Stell; the Pinoy pop group at their McDo fan meet in Robinsons Manila on Sept. 14, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — “Kings of P-pop” SB19 held their fan meet as new McDonald’s endorsers in Robinsons Manila last Saturday.

During the program, the members were asked why they keep on coming back to the fast food chain.

When it was Stell’s turn to answer, he shared his beginnings before he became a part of the country’s most popular Pinoy Pop boy group.

“Bakit ko binabalik-balikan ang McDo? Siguro naman, a lot of you know na parang naging crew (member) ako,” he said.

“Naging crew ako. Naging crew ng McDonald’s before. Nagpapa-package ako,” he proudly repeatedly declared.

He acknowledged how his life has transformed 360-degrees: from a crew member to an endorser.

“Grabe ‘yung 360 (degree turn) – from crew, tapos ngayon endorser ng McDo. So parang, grabe,” Stell said in disbelief, to the cheers of their fans.

“Every time na binabalik-balikan ko talaga ‘yung memory na ‘yun, naaalala ko lahat n’ung hardships, lahat ng mga nangyari sa akin before. And now, looking at it, ‘yung store ng McDo, parang andaming memories na bumabalik. Bukod sa good food, good memories din po ‘yung bumabalik,” he narrated.

The event’s host then exclaimed, “Nakaka-inspire naman!”

When asked for his fond childhood memories with the fast food chain, Stell shared: “Uso naman po ‘yung nagcocollect ng toys ‘di ba? Every meal? Baka malaman kasi ‘yung edad ko kapag sinabi ko ‘yung toy eh,” Stell quipped. “Pinaka-favorite kong toy talaga ‘yung bubuuin mo ‘yung boots ni Ronald (McDonald). Tapos sa dulo ng boots, nagbabike si Ronald...”

Stell, however, was unable to complete his favorite toy set.

“Hindi ko lang nabuo ‘yung boots kasi kulang ‘yung budget namin,” he fretted.

The fan meet’s host then joked, “Ngayon, kahit ilang boots, mabubuo mo na!”

To this, Stell quipped: “Kahit ilang branch(es),” hinting that he and his fellow group members can now probably afford to have their own stores of the fast food chain. He then followed it up with “Joke lang!” and “Kung baka sakali lang.”

During the program, other SB19 members recalled their fond memories with the fast food chain.

For Josh, it was playing at the fast food chain’s playpens.

“Nu’ng training days po namin, kumain kami sa McDo,” Justin then reminisced, “Naiwan ni Josh ‘yung buong backpack n’ya sa McDo!”

The members then happily bared that the backpack was fortunately returned to Josh after they sent an e-mail to the store.

Pablo, meanwhile, shared that he had fun attending kiddie parties and taking pictures with mascots.

“Nu’ng training days namin, every time matatapos kami mag-train, talagang pumupunta ako sa McDo kasi mahilig ako sa chicken, ‘di ba? So it’s one of those na madali sa amin na pinakamabilis puntahan…” Felip added on how the fast food’s signature fried chicken became his “comfort food.”