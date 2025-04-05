Recipe: Loaded Soft Tacos

MANILA, Philippines — Tacos loaded with savory chicken or beef with all the works. Good on hard taco shells, and better in soft tacos that can be twisted and folded to keep the delicious filling in.

This version of Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center will surely satisfy cravings for delightful tacos.

Chicken Soft Tacos

For the tacos:

1 (500 g) pack Magnolia Chicken Timplados Cheesy Chicken Fingers

Cooking oil for deep-frying

12 pcs. flour tortillas

1 head (680 grams) Romaine lettuce, shredded

1 pack (240 grams) sour cream (optional)

1 pack (160 grams) Magnolia Cheezee, grated

1 bunch (18 grams) cilantro (wansoy), chopped (1/4 cup)

For the salsa:

1/4 tsp. iodized fine salt

1/4 cup (64 grams) jalapeño, chopped

1 bunch (18 grams) cilantro (wansoy), chopped (1/4 cup)

1 pc. (80 grams) red onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 pc. (44 grams) dayap (lime), juice squeezed (2 Tbsps.)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (400 grams) diced tomatoes, drained

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients for salsa in a bowl and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. In a large heavy pan, deep-fry chicken fingers in cooking oil until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and set aside.

3. To assemble, form soft flour tortillas into tacos. Place lettuce leaves, followed by salsa, sour cream, chicken fingers, cheese, and top with cilantro.

*Makes 12 servings.

