Recipe: Earthquake Cheese Loaf

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po has this habit of asking her followers and students what recipe they want to learn from her.

If she has such a recipe or can develop one, she would gladly oblige by shooting a new video and upload the recipe on her Facebook page for everyone to watch and learn from.

One of the most recent requests she received was for her take on the Earthquake Loaf sold by a posh bakery chain. So, she did kitchen experiments on it and happily came up with this winner of an Earthquake Cheese Loaf.

Earthquake Cheese Loaf

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. yeast

1 tsp. salt

1/3 cup Arla Butter

1 1/4 cups Nestlé Fresh Milk

1 tsp. bread improver

2 packs Arla Havarti Cheese

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tbsp. water)

Procedure:

1. Mix together yeast and milk.

2. Add flour, sugar, yeast, salt and bread improver.

3. Knead for 10 minutes and add butter. Knead for another 5 minutes.

4. Place dough in oiled bowl and let rise for 1 hour.

5. Divide dough into 3 and roll each into a rectangle.

6. Divide the cheese among the 3 loaves and roll up each. Leave some cheese for topping.

7. Let rise for another 40 minutes.

8. Brush egg wash on top of each loaf, make a slit in the center, and top with remaining cheese.

9. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 30 minutes for a no-fan oven. If using a fan oven, bake at 325°F for 20 minutes only.

10. Cool completely, for at least 30 minutes, before slicing the loaf.

RELATED: 'Sawa na sa ulam? Paulit-ulit ba?': Some suggestions on how to make meals more exciting