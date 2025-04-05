Recipe: Crispy thin Oatmeal Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Cookies are always a special treat, whether there is an occasion to celebrate or not, because it turns an ordinary day into a sweet and comforting one.

We usually love our cookies crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, but that is for rich and thick cookies. There are the thin ones that we love simply crispy because they border on cookie and biscuit, such as this Oatmeal Raisin Crisps recipe by Chef Jackie Ang Po.

The California Raisins she added to the crisps give them a refreshing sweetness and soft texture.

Oatmeal Raisin Crisps

Ingredients:

190 grams butter

175 grams sugar

75 grams brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

125 grams all-purpose flour

5 grams baking powder

2 grams baking soda

2 grams salt

225 grams oatmeal, crushed

100 grams California Raisins, chopped finely

50 grams chocolate compound, finely chopped, frozen

Procedure:

1. Cream butter and sugars until light for about 5 minutes.

2. Add egg and vanilla and continue to cream.

3. Mix together all dry ingredients: baking powder, baking soda, salt, and oatmeal. Add California Raisins and chocolate.

4. Combine this mixture and the main batter.

5. Scoop and press down.

6. Bake in a preheated 325°F oven for 15 minutes.

*Total weight of batter is 985 grams. Recipe makes 82 pcs. of 12-gram crisps.

RELATED: Recipe: Not your ordinary Chocolate Chip Cookies