WATCH: New shabu-shabu restaurant Shaburi opens in Mitsukoshi BGC

MANILA, Philippines — The first Philippine branch of Japanese retail chain Mitsukoshi has added a new shabu-shabu restaurant to its offerings.

Shaburi, part of the Mugen Group which also handles UCC, CoCo Ichibanya, and Mos Burger, is now open at Mitsukoshi BGC.

The new restaurant offers unlimited shabu-shabu that lasts for 90 minutes or a plate set that goes for an hour.

Customers can choose one or two soups from five different options — Original Konbu, Chicken Collagen Paitan, Hot Miso, Beef Pepper, or Sukiyaki — which can be sorted into a single or twin pot.

All the vegetables, fruits, sides, beverages, and dessert can be selected from the buffet area. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: New shabu-shabu restaurant Shaburi opens in Mitsukoshi BGC