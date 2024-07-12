'Happy hour every hour': 'Unli' Mojito launched at TGIFridays

MANILA, Philippines — Seeing an uptrend in people drinking liquor anytime of the day, American restaurant chain TGIFridays recently launched bottomless Mojito as part of its regular menu.

Starting June 21, unlimited servings of Mojito will now be available at the diner for P345 per order, “all day, any day,” said the brand at the promotions’ grand launch last Fourth of July, which marked the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America and the 70th Philippine-American Friendship Day.

“In here, happy hour is every hour,” the event’s host assured diners and those looking for a booze fix whenever they like.

The restaurant’s Mojito can be enjoyed at unlimited quantities in flavors ranging from classic to peach, lychee and watermelon.

Sipping Mojitos to your heart’s content is made more enjoyable as skilled bartenders occasionally brandish their bar flairs while preparing favorite drinks at the Fridays bar.

Apart from Mojitos, the restaurant offers a wide variety of classic cocktails, including Margarita, Manhattan, Martini, Gin & Tonic and Red Sangria. For signature cocktails, there are the likes of Mango Lemonade, Loing Island Iced Tea, Mudslide and Pomegranate Margarita.

Complementing the “unli” Mojito and other signature drinks are bar chows and classic dishes such as burgers and ribs.

For lunch, the restaurant offers “Let’s Do Lunch” meals wherein for P350, diners can pick starters like Mac & Cheese Bites, Truffle Potato Crisps and Onion Rings, and match these with one’s choice of entrée: Tomato Arugula, Crispy Smoked Fish, 6-Spice Chicken or Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Add on P50 for a glass of Classic Iced Tea, or P80 for bottomless servings. Considering that many people nowadays also now do not take their lunch breaks strictly at noon, the “Let’s Do Lunch” meals are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1994, The Bistro Group is one of the Philippines’ most progressive restaurant chains that popularized the casual dining concept with the entry of TGIFridays in the country almost 30 years ago.

Its success led to the launch of other world-class brands such as Italianni’s, Denny’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Randy’s Donuts and Hard Rock Café, among others, as well as Asian concepts like Watami, Modern Shang, Bulgogi Brothers and Fish & Co.

The company owns and operates Bistronomia, a collection of boutique Spanish/Mediterranean restaurants, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores and Rumba. Also part of its portfolio is TBG Elite by award-winning corporate executive chef, Josh Boutwood. Its premier restaurants, highlighted by quality ingredients, seasonality and unique cooking methods are Helm, The Test Kitchen, Savage and Ember.