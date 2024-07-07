Regional delicacies, artisanal finds at DTI National Food Fair 2024

The DTI National Food Fair 2024 is held at the SM Megamall Trade Halls 1 to 3 from July 3 to 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — All of the Philippines' bounty of fresh produce and artisanal food items is currently being sold at reasonable prices at the ongoing Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) National Food Fair 2024 in SM Megamall Trade Hall.

Happening until today at 9 p.m. in Halls 1 to 3 at the 5th floor, different Filipino fare are on display for those who are looking for their favorite regional fix.

The entrance to the food fair is greeted by crates of fresh fruits, such as dragon fruit, avocado, mangosteen and marang, and vegetables at cheaper prices. A coconut pavilion also greets fairgoers.

Booths are arranged per region and their products. There are the sweets of Bacolod, the Bagoong Isda of Dagupan, and the Empanada of Ilocos, just to name a few.

There is also a row dedicated to lovers of coffee, particularly Philippine coffee.

It also features processed food, beverages and health and wellness products. Lovely woven bags with geometric, intricate patterns are also being sold, which are perfect to carry around and store the haul at the fair.

The fair puts the spotlight on Micro- Small- and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as it features over 200 exhibitors during its five-day run.

"For the MSMEs, if you have a dream, go for it. You'll never know, you might be the next big thing. All the big stars now were all MSMEs: SM, Robinsons, Jollibee. Everybody starts as an MSME so let's go for the dream, let's go for it," said DTI-Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Group (MDG) Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque told Philstar.com during the fair's launch.

Apart from the sales of produce, there will also be cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs and business talks and workshops for MSMEs.

