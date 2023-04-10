Whip up a plant-based Mushroom Adlai Risotto

MANILA, Philippines — This Italian-style rice dish is perfect for this time of the year. It makes use of mushrooms, thus making it a vegetarian fare, and so it is ideal for the Lenten season. This is also the best time to eat light and healthy, since summer is here and it is always nice to eat light and stay healthy. And if you have Adlai, a premium type of heirloom crop, you can use it in place of rice.

Adlai is now readily available in major supermarkets and online, and it is a good alternative to rice because it is loaded with fiber and other nutrients. It is also easy to use. You will need the same amount of adlai for the same amount of rice required in the recipe. Just adjust the amount of liquid required because adlai absorbs a lot of liquid. The standard ratio is two cups water to one cup Adlai.

Here is a super delicious and nutritious Mushroom Adlai Risotto by The Fat Seed Café + Roastery located in University of the Philippines (UP) Town Center. It uses Oh Crop Adlai, and we try to recreate it with this basic mushroom adlai risotto recipe.

Mushroom Adlai Risotto

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups vegetable stock

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

3 Tbsps. butter, divided

1 cup Porcini and button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 pc. medium shallot, chopped

1 cup Oh Crop Adlai

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

A few drops truffle oil

1 Tbsp. Italian parsley, chopped

PROCEDURE:

In a saucepan, bring stock to a simmer. Combine vegetable oil and 1 Tbsp. butter in a big saucepan. When butter melts, add mushrooms and shallots, and sauté for about five minutes. Add Adlai and stir to combine. Add stock 1/2 cup at a time, stirring as you cook the adlai to keep it from sticking to the pan. Let the grains fully absorb the stock before adding another half cup. Stir constantly to achieve the creamy sauce desired for your risotto. Repeat until all the stock has been added and absorbed. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with a few drops of truffle oil, and garnish with chopped parsley.

