Pancake House at 50: Introducing more feel-good offerings

MANILA, Philippines — As Pancake House celebrates its golden year, the restaurant continues to bring new and old guests’ feel-good offerings that they can enjoy.

Throughout this continued celebration, Pancake House is happy to introduce even more promotions that everyone can enjoy with their loved ones.

Choose Any 2®: A perfect pairing of old and new

Enjoy the Choose Any 2® promotion, offering a variety of combinations that highlight Pancake House's most popular items at their best-ever deals. This promotion is available until August 31, in all Pancake House stores for just P498. That means saving up to P364 on two meals!

The Choose Any 2® menu includes:

Classic Pancake & Waffle Duo and Choice of Classic or Spicy 3pcs. Chicken Nuggets with Gravy

Classic Pancake & Waffle Duo, Egg, & Choice of French Fries or Hash Brown Bites

Spaghetti & Choice of Classic or Spicy Chicken Fillet with Gravy

Spaghetti and Choice of Classic or Spicy Best Taco in Town

Arroz a la Cubana Bowl, Choice of Pork & Beef or Chicken

Adobo Sulipan Bowl, Choice of Pork & Chicken or Chicken

Each combination is served with a brownie bite and a choice of iced tea, orange juice, or bottled water.

A comeback to celebrate: Arroz a la Cubana

In response to the enthusiastic requests of loyal diners, Pancake House is bringing back another classic favorite: Arroz a la Cubana.

This hearty dish features flavorful meat with a choice of pork & beef or chicken, alongside steamed rice, a fried egg and saba banana slices, served with a brownie bite and a choice of Minute Maid orange juice or iced tea.

Available for dine-in, takeout, curbside® pick-up, and delivery transactions in all Pancake House stores for only P298, it’s a nostalgic offering that allows patrons to revisit a beloved dish that has been part of many family meals and gatherings over the years.

All-You-Can Weekends: Spaghetti and waffle feast

Cap off your week with the All-You-Can Weekend promotion, featuring unlimited servings of spaghetti and waffles. It’s the perfect promo for those who want to indulge in unlimited portions of their favorite dishes, making weekends at Pancake House a moment to look forward to.

Available every Friday to Sunday until the end of August, this promotion is valid for dine-in transactions in all Pancake House stores except for NAIA 3, Camaya Coast, and Congressional branches.

The All-You-Can Weekend offers:

Classic Pancake & Waffle Duo and Chicken Fillet with Gravy

Spaghetti and Chicken Fillet with Gravy

Each plate comes with bottomless iced tea, ensuring that diners can enjoy a leisurely, satisfying meal.

Pancake House's golden year is not just a celebration of its timelessness but also a commitment to future generations of happy customers. By blending the old with the new, Pancake House continues to be a place where tradition meets innovation, and where every meal is a celebration of real goodness, real flavor and real value.

Here's to 50 years of feel-good moments, and to many more to come.

