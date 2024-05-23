Mango season is on: Mango Cream Cake recipe

MANILA, Philippines — It's summertime, and the weather is ripe for the season of mangoes.

The Philippines has the best mangoes in the world. We do enjoy it the whole year now, and there’s nothing sweeter and more delicious than mangoes that peak during the summer season.

Since there is a bountiful supply at this time of the year, take the opportunity to make Mango Cream Refrigerator Cake today.

It’s easy, delicious, and it’s Philippine mangoes at their best. Just follow these simple steps from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Mango Cream Refrigerator Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1 pack Graham crackers (200 grams)

40 pcs. Broas (246 grams)

1/2 kg. ripe mangoes, cubed

For the filling:

3 packs Magnolia All-Purpose Cream, chilled overnight (250 ml. each)

1/4 cup condensed milk

Procedure:

1. Prepare the filling. Combine cream with condensed milk. Mix well and set aside.

2. Spread a bit of cream mixture on the bottom of a 10x8” rectangular pan.

3. Arrange 20 pcs. of Graham cracker squares on the rectangular pan and spread 1/2 cup cream mixture on top. Layer with Broas (about 20 pcs.) and spread out half of mangoes then 1/2 cup of cream mixture.

4. Place another layer of Graham crackers. Spread 1/2 cup of cream then top with remaining Broas and cream followed by remaining mangoes. Crush remaining pack of Graham and sprinkle on top.

*Makes 12 servings.