Rémy Martin celebrates 300th anniversary, unveils a year of celebrations around the world

Rémy Martin kicks off the anniversary festivities at Cork Elite in BGC.

MANILA, Philippines—Born in 1724, the House of Rémy Martin will celebrate 300 years of exceptional cognac-making this year. For three centuries, the house has combined craft and innovation, passing it forward to build sustainable exceptions for the future.

To mark its tricentenary, the house will connect past, present and future with a year of special activities around the theme “We Dream Forward” and the release of an exceptional cognac, the 300th Anniversary Coupe.

The 300th Anniversary Coupe

Rémy Martin presents a limited-edition masterpiece: the 300th Anniversary Coupe. This exceptional cognac honors the brand’s rich history.

Cellar master Baptiste Loiseau crafted it using the prestigious “Réserve Perpétuelle,” a collection of rare eaux-de-vie passed down through generations. These exceptional spirits hail from the prized Grande Champagne terroir, known for its ideal cognac-making conditions.

Loiseau masterfully combined tradition with innovation. He drew inspiration from previous anniversary coupes, but also added his own selection of elegant eaux-de-vie. This creates a unique blend that bridges centuries of expertise while looking towards the future.

The elegant carafe echoes the 250th anniversary design, but with a modern touch: embossed lines symbolizing the forward motion of the Rémy Martin Centaur. Each bottle comes in a beautiful wooden case with a personal note from the Cellar Master and a QR code for exclusive digital content.

Dreaming forward to the next 300 years

To mark the milestone, Rémy Martin kicked off the festivities last April 25 at Cork Elite in BGC. The celebration showcased a multi-sensory setup the moment you stepped into the venue.

Guests were welcomed by an amazing immersive experience of the XO Opulence Revealed setup taking guests on a journey of enjoyment and deeper appreciation of the Rémy Martin blend.

Specially curated cocktails by top mixologists were served highlighting the core brands of Rémy Martin, featuring Rémy Martin VSOP & Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. The crowd were also able to enjoy the different booths and experience areas which give them the chance to win Rémy Martin items.

“For 300 years, we have had one dream, to craft exceptional cognac. This dream has been charted in history by generations of true visionaries and is carried forward by a team of many talents. Everyone here is a part of this and we appreciate the support you have given to the brand. We look forward to a more meaningful partnership with you,” Myke Soon, country brand lead of Rémy Cointreau Philippines, said.

A set of DJs and performers were lined up to get the party energy flowing.

The anniversary celebrations

Throughout the year, a series of events to celebrate the tricentenary will also take place around the world.

In selected airports worldwide, the House will take cognac lovers on a spectacular flight through time via the Rémy Martin Dream Forward Expedition from Spring 2024: an opulent anniversary experience.

Immersive VR technology will transport visitors to the vineyards of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne to explore Rémy Martin’s terroir, or up into the starry skies to dream about the future, accompanied by interactive discovery tables, tastings, customization services and unique limited editions.

Simultaneously, the Centaur Birthday Tour will bring the celebrations to some of the globe’s top nightclubs.

Also, beyond cognac-making and viticulture, the house inspires and supports innovation and excellence in many fields, passing on a passion for excellence from one generation to the next.

Stay tuned for more exceptional events, experiences and surprises this year.

Please drink responsibly.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Remy Martin. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.