THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 spotlights pioneering trends, top products in F&B industry

From May 28 until June 1, in Bangkok, Thailand, over 3,000+ exhibitors from 50+ countries/regions will unveil a diverse range of products designed to meet consumer needs for convenience, health, sustainability, cross-category appeal and clear labeling.

MANILA, Philippines — THAIFEX - Anuga Asia, the globally significant food and beverage trade fair, is poised to showcase the trends shaping the industry in Asia.

This event underscores the industry's commitment to innovation and adaptation to prevailing consumer trends on a global scale.

Groundbreaking innovations at the tasteInnovation Show

The 12 winners at this year's tasteInnovation Show deliver exceptional products that embody the trade fair's theme, "Beyond Food Experience". They were selected from a highly competitive pool of 60 finalists. Winners include:

Plant-based and allergen-free alternatives: Koji Milk, LePlants Plant-Based Clear Protein Powder, and Meatly! Thai Green Curry Plant-based Meat



Koji Milk, LePlants Plant-Based Clear Protein Powder, and Meatly! Thai Green Curry Plant-based Meat Functional and fortified ingredients: 137 Degrees Brand Almond Milk, Aadvik Camel Milk Chocolates, Benas Edamame Spread with White Chocolate, CP Chicken



137 Degrees Brand Almond Milk, Aadvik Camel Milk Chocolates, Benas Edamame Spread with White Chocolate, CP Chicken Invisible condiment: Clear Soy Sauce



Clear Soy Sauce Advanced sensor and detection technology: Genelix Animal Species Real-Time PCR Detection Kit, Ishida Brand X-Ray Inspection System and Weigher Machine, Shin-ku Bottle and Shin-ku Server

A multi-sensory experience awaits

This year, THAIFEX will present a vibrant showcase of groundbreaking innovation.

Vendors are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the F&B industry, with products that are becoming multi-dimensional, catering not just to taste, but health, ethical concerns, and convenience needs.

Here are trends that will be spotlighted at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia in 2024:

Convenience: In response to busy lifestyles, manufacturers are introducing quick, nutritious solutions without compromising taste and quality.

Ready-to-eat meals, such as high-protein, superfood-packed quinoa noodle kits, exemplify this trend by providing sustenance without sacrificing convenience.

Indulgence Redefined: Manufacturers are redefining indulgence with sustainable, organic, and plant-based products.

These offerings cater to health and flavor preferences while addressing consumer needs like lactose intolerance, child development, and ethical animal welfare concerns.

Plant-Based Boom: The sheer number and variety of plant-based protein products has surged, with products made in innovative formats that are redefining culinary norms.

From plant-based seafood curries to new protein formats like refreshing clear plant-based protein drinks, there is a wide range of new products to experience.

Transparency: Consumers today want crystal-clear information about what they are eating.

This year, there is a surge in "clean label" products, which ethically deliver confidence about the source, authenticity of ingredients, and manufacturing processes of F&B products.

Beyond Labels: Over 900 exhibitors at THAIFEX will showcase Halal-certified products, which indicate compliance with religious dietary laws while addressing growing demands for food safety and ethical production.

Today, Halal-certified foods are increasingly responding to other consumer trends, including organic or plant-based.

Sustainability: Sustainable packaging and production are becoming key differentiators for manufacturers.

There's a growing emphasis on eco-friendly options, with 25% of private-label products at THAIFEX boasting sustainable certifications.

First-ever alternative protein flavor and taste contest

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia will host the first Alternative Protein Flavour and Taste Contest, which will see trade visitors sample and vote for the best alternative products based on taste, texture, aroma and innovation.

Asia's leading food and beverage event is more than a showcase. It is an all-encompassing hub where attendees can dive into the industry's latest trends through networking, educational sessions, competitions, and more.

Participation at THAIFEX enables Gold Kili to stay updated with the latest industry trends and consumer preferences, which are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

"We recognized a growing demand for vegan and healthier food options, so Gold Kili launched a new line of dairy-free Oat-based beverages under the brand "Oat-k by Gold Kili",” said Lim Su Ping Stephie, brand manager for Gold Kili Trading Enterprise (S) Pte Ltd.

“This innovative product was developed in response to insights gained from the event and has been recognized as a finalist in the tasteInnovation Awards at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and quality," she added.

As an integral part of the show, THAIFEX’s knowledge partner, Innova Market Insights, will be available to provide expert answers to any queries. This presents attendees with a unique advantage to gain critical insights into the pioneering innovations steering the food and beverage industry forward.

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2024 promises a transformative exploration into the future of F&B. Trade visitors are invited to engage in an immersive experience that encapsulates taste, experiencing innovation, and shaping the food revolution.