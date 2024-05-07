Summer activities made sweeter and cooler with 5 easy gulaman recipes

Cheers to making the most of the sunny days ahead!

MANILA, Philippines — 37 degrees Celsius! And that’s just here in Metro Manila, with other parts of the country experiencing above 40-degree Celsius heat indexes. So what better way to beat the heat than by enjoying safe summer activities and serving refreshing and easy-to-make gulaman coolers and cold desserts?

You’ll never run out of gulaman recipes with Mr. Hat Gulaman—those famous powdered jelly packets available in a wide variety of colors and flavors in the grocery aisle.

So here, we list down five beverage and dessert recipes to ease the inis from init. Basta pampalamig ng ulo at katawan, #NasaHatKoYan!

Park picnic frolic

Grab your banig and picnic basket and head to the nearest park—Arroceros Forest Park, Quezon Memorial Park, UP Diliman Sunken Garden, UPLB Freedom Park, wherever your feet bring you. Spread out the mat under a shady tree, unpack the treats and chat the hot afternoon away.

Instead of buying snacks, here’s an affordable Very Berry Strawberry Cooler recipe to add a burst of fruity fun to your picnic spread.

Check this fruity and juicy recipe here:

Beach get-together

Oh yes, the beach. It’s where you don’t care even about the temperature reaching 40 degrees because the ocean waves simply melt all your problems away.

Just don’t forget your sunscreen, pretty shades, drinking water, and this caffeinated twist on a classic summer treat to cool you down—Coffee Jelly Popsicles!

Try this sweet and simple recipe by Cris Ibanez here.

Swimming pool fest

Don’t feel like going to the beach yet? Then gather your friends or family and make a splash in the clubhouse’s swimming pool or the inflatable one in the backyard.

Lounge the day away and keep the pool party more interesting with Sparkling Sago’t Gulaman coolers. It’s not your ordinary sago’t gulaman, it’s sago and Mr. Hat Gulaman!

Check this refreshing recipe here.

Binge-watching pajama party

Sometimes, the best way to calm the heat—and FOMO—is by staying in an air-conditioned room and indulging in a binge-watching session. Bring out your comfiest pajamas and relax for a marathon of your favorite TV series or movie.

Instead of the usual popcorn, try the cheesy sweet Ube Sago Gulaman, the newest comfort food that’s so easy to make, you can prepare it while looking at the TV screen.

Follow this ube recipe here.

School break celebration

It’s finally the last stretch of this school year that’s burdening children and parents due to the grueling heat, and you deserve some celebration! Invite the children’s classmates and friends over and enjoy a day of music, party games and delicious food.

For a tropical dessert and drink in one, fill the tumblers with shaved ice, red and green gulaman cubes, more halo-halo ingredients, and there you have it—creamy and colorful Halo-halo Gulaman for everyone!

Follow this classic halo-halo recipe here.

Did you bookmark or screenshot the recipes? Now, you’re all set for super fun under the sun—not so literally—and a summer filled with new memories and recipes you can always go back to.

