Recipe: Chicken Sisig

MANILA, Philippines — Sisig is such a staple dish for Filipino cuisine, especially on a night out drinking or as the ultimate cheat meal.

Popularly known as pork dish, there are different variations of sisig like chicken, beef, tofu and different kinds of seafood that could cater better to a diner's preferences.

Here is a recipe for making Chicken Sisig. The details below are good for six servings.

Chicken Sisig

INGREDIENTS:

1 kg of boneless chicken thigh with skin

1 tsp. of salt

2 cups of cooking oil (one for fying, one for sautéing)

2 pcs. of chopped onions

2 pcs. of green chili pepper

2 pcs. of thinly sliced calamansi

3 pcs. of boiled and chopped chicken liver

1 pouch of Mama Sita's Sisig Mix dissolved in 1/4 cup of water

PROCEDURE:

1. Season chicken with a little salt and fry until brown and crispy.

2. Chop the fried chicken.

3. Heat oil and sauté onions for 1 minnute or until slightly translucent but still crunchy.

4. Add the dissolved sisig mix, fried chopped chicken, and chicken liver, and mix well.

5. Transfer to a serving plate or sizzling plate

6. Garnish with green chili pepper and calamansi, if desired.

RELATED: UK-based chefs create Filipino-inspired dishes