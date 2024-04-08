A culinary feast with a noble cause

MANILA, Philippines — Marriott Hotel Manila launches the calibrated Marriott Café Famsgiving Thursdays offer with Farmsgiving Market in collaboration with Rural Rising Philippines (RuRi). This features Filipino heirloom recipes of Marriott Manila’s chefs with their families, while supporting the livelihood of farmers under the RuRi’s Rescue Buy Program.

Guests can now make each Famsgiving moment more meaningful with an exclusive access to the Farmsgiving Market, offering Box-All-You-Can fresh farm produce that they can bring home.

Famsgiving Thursday was initially introduced in 2023 aimed at creating the nostalgia of family feasting, and celebrating the rich Filipino heritage through the food served at Marriott Café. The partnership with RuRi makes this meaningful dining promo into even more purposeful initiative, hence taking the notch higher by being able to save the lives of farmers by backing up their source of living via rescue buy.

For the whole of April, Famsgiving Thursday guests will have an exclusive access to the Farmsgiving Market for fresh farm produce to take home.

RuRi is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting distressed Filipino farmers in achieving economic stability and pride in their work. Through fair and sustainable market practices, RuRi aims to support 100,000 farmers to become sustainable and debt-free by 2030.

Long before this partnership with RuRi, Marriott Manila has been involved in several activities that support local farms and farmers by employing sustainable culinary practices—such as local food sourcing to support farmers in the country; urban farming and maintaining its own indoor precision farm machine for herbs, spices and vegetables customarily imported from abroad; responsible fishing with its sustainable seafood program; and use of cage-free eggs, the same that are served to hotel guests.

Priced at P3,700 net per person, available during all Thursday dinners throughout April 2024, guests can indulge in culinary delights while supporting a noble cause.

For those who are entitled to avail of 30% discount, access to the Farmsgiving Market is available for an additional fee of P800 net only.

For inquiries and reservations, guests can call (0917) 584-9560 or visit www.manilamarriott.com or follow @manilamarriott on social media for more information.