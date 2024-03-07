Daniel Padilla opens Filipino restaurant in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Padilla is now the co-owner of new Filipino restaurant that opened up at the Al Ghurair Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Daniel was in Dubai for the opening of Spice Grill in the center's Flayva food hall, the restaurant's second branch in the country with one already in Sharjah.

Joining Daniel as co-owners are Lourds Adalia-Evertse and Cristine Caringal-Melad, the latter a chef who revealed the Spice Grill team created a new menu that had more regional Filipino dishes.

There are already at least three other Filipino restaurants in the Flayva food hall Bacolod Inasal BBQ, though Spice Grill specializes in seafood and dishes are served "boodle fight-style."

"This place has changed a lot and it's really impressive. I've always loved coming to Dubai, and I have envisioned myself starting a business here," Daniel told Dubai-based newspaper The National. "The entire city is built around endless possibilities and the idea that anything you can imagine can be done."

During the Asian fusion restaurant's opening, Daniel mingled with fans by signing autographs and taking photos.

The Sharjah branch of Spice Grill initially hired employees that lost their jobs during the pandemic, and often collaborates with up-and-coming Filipino artists.

