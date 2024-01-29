From crickets to ‘Naruto’ toppings: Ramen Nagi launches new collaboration with Japanese ramen master

Chef Fujisaki-san of Musashi-ya with Chef Satoshi Ikuta, Founder of Ramen Nagi; Chef Fujisaki-san of Musashi-ya presents the Iekei-Style Pork Bone Ramen

MANILA, Philippines — As continuation of its 10th year anniversary celebration in the Philippines, Japanese restaurant chain Ramen Nagi recently launched Series 5, a collaboration with the critically-acclaimed Musashi-Ya restaurant from Japan.

Headed by Chef Fujisaki, Musashi-ya first came to rise in Kichijoji, Japan, and has since grown to 10 additional stores, four of which are located in Tokyo and one in Shanghai, China.

Currently at 25 years, Musashi-ya stands as a major player in the Japanese ramen world, participating in ramen events throughout Japan. What sets it apart is its particular focus on ingredients, while maintaining clean and delightful ramen experiences for its loyal fanbase.

This January to February, Ramen Nagi is bringing Musashi-ya’s famous Iekei-Style Pork Bone Ramen to Filipinos. For a limited period, Pinoys can get their hands on the ramen’s light and savory taste that reportedly stands out in the expertise applied in cooking.

Yokohama Iekei-style ramen is a major genre of ramen in Japan that requires exquisite skill. Musashi-ya's Pork Bone Ramen achieves its distinct flavor by using pork meat and bones in their purest forms; then large amounts of pork offal are cooked over high-flame without stopping. The Pork Bone Ramen features aromatic pork broth, as well as textural additions like thickly sliced chashu pork, spinach, and nori.

The Pork Bone Ramen, in its core, is a love letter to skill in cooking and mastery of ingredients. For the complete experience, enjoy the Pork Bone Ramen with a bowl of hot rice on the side.

Chef Fujisak-san’s kitchen takeover, which only serves 150 bowls of Iekei-Style Pork Bone Ramen per day, is now available in all Ramen Nagi branches nationwide from January 22 to February 28.

Ramen Nagi’s 10th year anniversary celebration in the Philippines gathered many of Japan’s notable restaurants and chefs.

Series 1 headlined Ramen No. 11 headed by Chef Masa-san. The limited-edition ramen was crafted with homemade noodles layered generously with cabbage, bean sprouts, quail eggs, garlic, and Buta. The piece de resistance is the unmistakable “Naruto” topping, a hallmark of Ramen No. 11’s distinct flavor.

Series 2 featured a kitchen takeover by ANTCICADA headed by visionary Chef Yuta, who brings a unique blend of innovation, flavor, and tradition to the culinary landscape. His signature creation, the "Cricket Ramen," shatters traditional boundaries by introducing crickets as a central ingredient.

Series 3 starred INOSHO headed by Chef Nakamura-san, whose robust broths has garnered much acclaim. The collaboration introduced two Limited King bowls. First is the Tsukemen, which is drizzled with pork bones, backbones, pigs' feet, pork and chicken skin, all submerged in sensational tsuke sauce (super soup). The second is the Spicy Hot Fish Ramen, a fiery sensation that boasts a stunning 'red mountain' of spice at its heart, with medium-thick noodles and rich pork bone seafood soup.

Series 4 delivered a grand experience with Ramen Nagi founder Satoshi Ikuta’s jaw-dropping creation: the Wagyu King. Prepared with fresh Wagyu flown directly from Miyagi Prefecture in Eastern Japan, the dish boasts of authentic Japanese flavor with tender melt-in-your-mouth beef, complimented by a full-bodied broth, green onions, bamboo shoots, and enoki mushrooms.

