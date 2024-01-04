Recipe: Grape muffins

MANILA, Philippines — Imported grape juice, such as Welch’s, are simply so good to drink.

But you know that you can also cook—or bake—with it, right?

Grape juice, when combined with frozen berries, makes excellent muffins, more so if you make it really healthy by using whole wheat flour and granola. Here’s a recipe you can try:

Grape Berry Crunch Muffins

Ingredients:

1/2 cup low-fat granola

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup Welch’s 100% Grape Juice

1 large egg

1/4 cup canola oil

2/3 cup light brown sugar

1 tsp. grated lemon zest

1-1/2 cups Welch’s Frozen Blueberries

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Coat a muffin pan with cooking spray or line with paper cups.

2. Place the granola in a heavy-duty plastic bag and crush it lightly with a rolling pin or other heavy object to break up any large clumps. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix until blended.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together grape juice, egg, oil, sugar and lemon zest until incorporated. Add this wet mixture to the dry ingredients, blend and stir with a rubber spatula until homogenized. Fold in blueberries.

5. Fill prepared muffin cups about two-thirds full with batter. Sprinkle with the granola and pat it in lightly so that it adheres to the batter.

6. Cool muffins on wire rack. Serve warm or when cooled to room temperature.