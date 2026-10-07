Asia Pacific food report points to spatial shift, local demand in hotels

Local dishes and spatial shifts being the most popular trends for hotel dining in 2027.

MANILA, Philippines — The updated annual food report by Marriott International sees demand for local dishes and spatial shifts as the most popular trends for hotel dining in 2027.

The Future of Food Report for Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) began around three years ago to track food trends in the hospitality space.

The latest report was presented to Philippine media, including Philstar.com, on Wednesday, October 6, by Petr Raba, Vice President of Food & Beverage of Marriott International across APEC.

Spatial dining

Raba said there is a clear move towards smaller, more distinctive restaurants where 40 to 60 seats is becoming the ideal number.

The report found that 45% of customer prefer dining in casual spaces like bars or lounges, hence restaurants should look into making their footprints smaller and become more intimiate.

One idea he brought up was a "micro-concept within the concept" of all-day dining spaces where large breakfast areas can be turned into specialized, limited-seating restaurants for lunch and/or dinner.

In APEC, 39% of people want more covers, 29% seek fewer covers, and 32% indicate no change. The Philippine shows different numbers: 33% more covers, 37% fewer covers, and 30% no change.

Modern Asian menus are now becoming more expressive as textures, aromas, spices, and unexpected combinations ensure greater sensory impact.

Dishes are increasingly being designed around contrasting textures on top of sweet, sour, salty, and bitter classic profiles; balance is key.

Related: Otak-otak, Mee Pok: Exploring Southeast Asia flavors at BGC

A large number of guests (79%) are opting for subtle warmth rather than extreme spice levels, with a growing demand for aromatic and herbal profiles like lemongrass and ginger (62%) followed by a statistical tie between sweet-spicy like gochujang and sweet chili (30%), hot-spicy like bird's eye chili and habanero (29%), and sour-spicy like tom yum (28%).

Dining for one is also becoming more popular as diners prefer a seat at the counter, a view into the kitchen, or a place at the bar where good hospitality can turn solo meals into "a small luxury." Restaurants are additionally responding with more flexible ways to enjoy their menus.

Local advantage

Raba reported that 95% of hotels say their customers want local experiences, with a 45% increase in demand for local signature meals and many are basing their destinations on the food offered.

"We are noting a significant inrease in demand for regional cuisine because travelers tend to resonate more with moments unique to their destinations," he added. "Ingredients, meals, drinks, and wellness traditions are becoming more central to what they value. Local dishes are requested three times more than Asian and Western cuisine."

Speaking of drinks, nearly three quarters of respondents said local ingredients are appearing more frequently in beverages than a year ago.

An increased demand for regional Asian beers, wines, and spirits is seen in requests for local craft gin (35%), local wine and whisky (both 24%), and local craft rum (23%).

"By embedding rich cultural storytelling, localized programming, and unique design into the venue, hotels are focusing on attracting a steady stream of local residents," said Raba. "Cultivating a strong local following naturally generates the authentic, vibrant energy that international travelers seek out when they stay at a hotel."

Apart from choosing local, people are opting for healthier meals. Around 53% place an importance on nutritious options while 38% prefer food that is sugar-free.

In response, 97% of Marriott International properties are serving dishes with ingredients associated with wellness and longevity, such as turmeric, ginger, black sesame, matcha, miso, and ube. Across APEC, restaurants are building more dishes around ingredients associated with living well for longer.

The shift to healthier choice applies to drinks as well as 42% of establishments reported higher sales of non-alcoholic beverages, 22% reported higher sales of low-alcohol drinks, and premium spirits, wine, and beer are all showing lower sales.

In the Philippines, the decrease in numbers are 24% for wine, 20% for premium spirits and cocktails, and 17% for beer and cider, while the increase are for soft drinks and water (71%) and fruit juice and smoothies (59%), which are the highest in APEC.

Related: Michelin Guide to recognize Philippine restaurants anew this October

Fine dining, numbers

Raba brought up the concept of fine dining in a different formart, that is, more affordable and less than two hours. The observation came after 58% of customers say their average fine-dining meals lasts 1.5 to 2 hours.

This development fits the concept of 99-Minute Fine Dining, where five memorable courses are served under two hours instead of 10 courses taking four hours.

The biggest changes that fine dining restauarants have introduced are set menus (29%), lunchtime offers (26%), and an a la carte menu (24%).

On the logistical side, there has been an increase in solo dinner covers in the evening (18%) and for lunch (15%). Dining companions have increased in bookings in the last year, particularly for small groups of two to four people (67%).

The leading drivers of bookings are social media, third party booking websites, and influencers or key opinion leaders.

Across APEC, 37% of people are slightly spending longer time in restaurants and bars, whereas in the Philippines 33% are spending slightly shorter time.

There is also a preference for the "casual and intimate": Filipinos seek more intimate and quiet dining spaces (49%) and private dining rooms (59%) rather than casual spaces (37%) and bar-led spaces (22%).

Yet, Filipinos have an increased preference for outdoor dining (66%) and rooftop spaces (44%), which are the highest numbers across APEC.

The most popular dining experiences across the region are cultural events or celebrations (79%), music or theme nights (78%), and wine or beverage dinner nights (75%).

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