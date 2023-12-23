Puto Bumbong: The Christmas Kakanin

MANILA, Philippines — No other kakanin is as closely associated with Christmas as Puto Bumbong. It’s a purple-colored cylindrical rice cake that is steamed two at a time in bamboo tubes and is topped with freshly grated coconut, muscovado sugar and sometimes a sprinkling of sesame seeds, too.

You know it is Christmastime when native stalls cooking Puto Bumbong and Bibingka appear in prominent corners of your community. For those who do not want to go out, you can make it at home.

This recipe from Chef Edward David Mateo shows how easy it is to make.

Puto Bumbong

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/8 cups glutinous rice flour

1 cup rice flour

1 –1 1/4 cups water

3/4 tsp. violet food color

PROCEDURE:

1. Dissolve the food color in water. Add in the glutinous rice flour and rice flour. Blend well. Form into a firm ball.

2. Grate the mixture using a large hole grater.

3. Put about 2 to 3 tbsps. of the grated mixture into the oiled banana leaves or aluminum foil. Shape into small cylinders.

4. Arrange on steamer and steam for 10 to 12 minutes or until done.

5. Remove from heat. Put 2 to 3 pieces of the cooked Puto Bumbong on a lightly oiled banana leaf, top with margarine, muscovado sugar and grated coconut.

6. Enjoy!

